Tata Capital IPO Vs Jio Financial: 7 Reasons Why This Rs.15,511 Cr Festive Public Offer Could Change Your Wealth Portfolio This Diwali?
India’s IPO market is gearing up with another huge financial names grabbing investor attention, Tata Capital, India’s largest initial public offerings (IPOs) launching before Diwali festival on October 06, 2025. Its offers huge investment opportunities but change sharply in strategy, valuation, and market outlook.
Tata Capital and Jio Financial Services both have targeted to raise around Rs.15,000 crore through their Initial Public Offer (IPO), but then they vary in business concentration, market reaction, and investor viewpoint.
Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, have a majority stake in Tata Capital, with external investors, together with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and several other Tata subsidiaries, own the rest of the shares. Reports recommend that the LIC of India is possibly going to be an important investor in Tata Capital IPO, particularly in the anchor investor percentage.
Disclaimer: This article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.
IPO Launch Date
Tata Capital: October 6, 2025
Jio Financial: August 21, 2023
Price Band
Tata Capital: Rs.310 – Rs.326 per share
Jio Financial: Rs.261.85 per share
Amount to be Raised
Tata Capital: Rs.15,511 crore
Jio Financial: Rs.15,500 crore
Parent Company
Tata Capital: Tata Group (Legacy & Trust)
Jio Financial: Reliance Industries (Corporate Giant)
Business Focus
Tata Capital: Lending, Asset Management & Financial Services
Jio Financial: Diverse Financial Services (Lending, Insurance, Payments)
Market Reception
Tata Capital: Strong investor confidence, steady growth
Jio Financial: Volatile stock, mixed market sentiment
Investor Sentiment
Tata Capital: Positive, backed by strong legacy
Jio Financial: Cautious, concerns over rapid diversification
