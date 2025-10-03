Tata Capital IPO Vs Jio Financial: 7 Reasons Why This Rs.15,511 Cr Festive Public Offer Could Change Your Wealth Portfolio This Diwali?

India’s IPO market is gearing up with another huge financial names grabbing investor attention, Tata Capital, India’s largest initial public offerings (IPOs) launching before Diwali festival on October 06, 2025. Its offers huge investment opportunities but change sharply in strategy, valuation, and market outlook.

Tata Capital and Jio Financial Services both have targeted to raise around Rs.15,000 crore through their Initial Public Offer (IPO), but then they vary in business concentration, market reaction, and investor viewpoint.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, have a majority stake in Tata Capital, with external investors, together with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and several other Tata subsidiaries, own the rest of the shares. Reports recommend that the LIC of India is possibly going to be an important investor in Tata Capital IPO, particularly in the anchor investor percentage.

