Top 10 Bike-Friendly Cities Globally That Make Cycling Simple, Safe, and Eco-Friendly
Cycling goes beyond being a simple pastime; it’s one of the speediest, healthiest, and most eco-friendly ways to get around the city. With so many benefits, it’s no surprise that several cities in the world are becoming cycle-friendly. Have a look at some cities.
Copenhagen, Denmark
Copenhagen is known as one of the most bicycle-friendly cities in the world. Approximately 60% of the residents commute by bike every day whether they are going to work, school, or running errands.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam is known as the iconic bike capital. Around 37% of all trips are done by bike, showing how deeply cycling is integrated into daily life.
Utrecht, Netherlands
Utrecht is home to the world’s largest bicycle parking facility, with space for 12,500 bikes. Nearly 51% of all trips in the city are made by bicycle, making it one of the most bike-friendly places in Europe.
Strasbourg, France
Strasbourg has 600km of cycling paths and a bike-sharing program, with high-priority cycling through various initiatives. Though 16% days of daily commutes in France are done through cycling, it contributes to cleaner air and reduced traffic.
Paris
Paris is also one of the bicycle-friendly cities. Cycling’s share has grown from 5% to 11% in just five years. Moreover, Paris has expanded the bike lanes and implemented a bike share programmed as well.
Barcelona, Spain
This beautiful city has 200km of bike lanes and a popular sharing system, which promotes cycling through car-free zones and community events.
Portland, USA
Portland has almost 500km of bike lanes and bike-friendly laws. As a result, 7 % population daily commutes by bicycle, which improves public health and reduces traffic jams.
Tokyo, Japan
Japan is not only famous for its anime culture but also for its extensive network of bike lanes and parking facilities. In Tokyo, the city focuses on safety and convenience for cyclists, including designated bike lanes.
Berlin, Germany
Berlin promotes cycling with extensive means of bike lanes, a bike sharing program and bicycle streets. Nearly 13% of the population uses bicycles for daily transportation.
Malmö, Sweden
This popular city in Sweden also invests a lot in biking infrastructure, including bike lanes, bike-friendly transport and ample bike parking.
