  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine

Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine

Ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogenic herb known for reducing stress, boosting immunity, improving sleep, and enhancing overall vitality. Discover 6 compelling reasons to include it daily.

By: Last Updated: July 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery
1/7

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Ashwagandha contributes to the normal development of cortisol release and the functioning of the HPA axis (in conjunction with relaxation and a reduction in chronic stress and anxiety symptoms).

Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery
2/7

Improves Sleep Quality

Ashwagandha contributes to improved GABAergic signaling, cortisol balance, sleep onset speed, sleep duration, number of restorative sleep cycles, and helps to decrease night awakenings.

Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery
3/7

Supports Immune Function

And the withanolides that stimulate macrophages, lymphocyte proliferation, increase natural killer cell counts, and modulate cytokine balance to improve innate and adaptive immunity.

Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery
4/7

Improves Cognitive Performance

As it has both antioxidant and neuroprotective effects on the brain reducing oxidative damage, while restoring synaptic plasticity helping with memory recall, focus and executive functioning under stress.

Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery
5/7

Enhances Sports Performance and Muscle Performance

In athletes, it increases VO₂ max, increases muscle strength, enhances recovery after a workout, and decreases fatigue and muscle damage that occurs from working out.

Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery
6/7

Supports hormone balance and fertility

Also, ashwagandha has positive effects of thyroid hormone regulation, optimally helps to restore reproductive hormone balance with adrenal function., improves sperm quality and motility, and supports endocrine health in both sexes.

Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Please consult a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement or remedy.

Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery
Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery
Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery
Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?