Ashwagandha Health Benefits: 6 Reasons You Should Add This Herb to Your Daily Routine
Ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogenic herb known for reducing stress, boosting immunity, improving sleep, and enhancing overall vitality. Discover 6 compelling reasons to include it daily.
Reduces Stress and Anxiety
Ashwagandha contributes to the normal development of cortisol release and the functioning of the HPA axis (in conjunction with relaxation and a reduction in chronic stress and anxiety symptoms).
Improves Sleep Quality
Ashwagandha contributes to improved GABAergic signaling, cortisol balance, sleep onset speed, sleep duration, number of restorative sleep cycles, and helps to decrease night awakenings.
Supports Immune Function
And the withanolides that stimulate macrophages, lymphocyte proliferation, increase natural killer cell counts, and modulate cytokine balance to improve innate and adaptive immunity.
Improves Cognitive Performance
As it has both antioxidant and neuroprotective effects on the brain reducing oxidative damage, while restoring synaptic plasticity helping with memory recall, focus and executive functioning under stress.
Enhances Sports Performance and Muscle Performance
In athletes, it increases VO₂ max, increases muscle strength, enhances recovery after a workout, and decreases fatigue and muscle damage that occurs from working out.
Supports hormone balance and fertility
Also, ashwagandha has positive effects of thyroid hormone regulation, optimally helps to restore reproductive hormone balance with adrenal function., improves sperm quality and motility, and supports endocrine health in both sexes.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Please consult a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement or remedy.