Top 7 Irresistible Festive Snacks to Light Up Your Diwali Party Celebrations
Diwali is incomplete without a variety of traditional Indian snacks that add crunch, flavor, and festivity to the celebrations. From crispy Namak Pare and spicy Chakli to sweet Shakarpare and flaky Mathri, these homemade delights are perfect for gifting, tea-time munching, or serving to guests. Lighter options like Chivda balance the richness of festive feasts, while Karanji and Besan Sev bring a flavorful twist to traditional spreads. These seven snacks beautifully capture the essence of Diwali: warmth, togetherness, and indulgence.
Namak Pare
Crunchy, savory diamond-shaped bites, a pretty easy to make and found in fancy packs, flour and ajwain as main ingredients, great for dipping into tea, this snack is a must during the festive season.
Chakli / Murukku
Holding the title of being a kid's favorite, chakli is a colorful spiral of crispy, spicy, and delicious rice and gram flour snack, and is a must during Diwali, treating people of all ages with its taste.
Mathri
Being a great substitute for peanuts and cashews, these flaky, salty crackers, flavored with carom seeds, and deep-fried to a golden brown, have found their place in the house as a perfect gift to take along or just to nibble during Diwali.
Shakarpare
Sweets and crunchy bites from flour and sugar syrup, the couple who always bring in the joy and sweetness that every home has during Diwali.
Chivda / Poha Mixture
The mix of light and roasted snacks made with poha, peanuts, and spices is a very funny but also a very healthy sneaking option during the Diwali get-togethers.
Karanji / Gujiya (Savory)
This crispy pastry stuffed with spicy lentil or coconut filling is trying to make it in the market as the one giving a flavorful twist to the traditional Diwali sweets.
Besan Sev
These crispy, thin threads made from gram flour dough are spiced and fried to add crunch and flavor to the snacks prepared for the festival of lights.