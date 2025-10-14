Top 7 Irresistible Festive Snacks to Light Up Your Diwali Party Celebrations

Diwali is incomplete without a variety of traditional Indian snacks that add crunch, flavor, and festivity to the celebrations. From crispy Namak Pare and spicy Chakli to sweet Shakarpare and flaky Mathri, these homemade delights are perfect for gifting, tea-time munching, or serving to guests. Lighter options like Chivda balance the richness of festive feasts, while Karanji and Besan Sev bring a flavorful twist to traditional spreads. These seven snacks beautifully capture the essence of Diwali: warmth, togetherness, and indulgence.