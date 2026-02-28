Who is Menaka Guruswamy? Section 377 Case Lawyer Now TMC’s Rajya Sabha Pick Who Could Become India’s First LGBTQ MP

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday announced the candidature of four prominent names, Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

In a post on X, the party said it was “pleased to announce” their candidature and extended “heartfelt congratulations and best wishes” to the nominees.

The party expressed confidence that it would uphold Trinamool’s legacy of resilience and its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of citizens.

