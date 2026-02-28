Who is Menaka Guruswamy? Section 377 Case Lawyer Now TMC’s Rajya Sabha Pick Who Could Become India’s First LGBTQ MP
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday announced the candidature of four prominent names, Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
In a post on X, the party said it was “pleased to announce” their candidature and extended “heartfelt congratulations and best wishes” to the nominees.
The party expressed confidence that it would uphold Trinamool’s legacy of resilience and its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of citizens.
“We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar (Former DGP, West Bengal), Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them. May they continue to uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian,” the post read.
Who is Menaka Guruswamy?
Menaka Guruswamy is a prominent Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India. In 2019 she was featured in TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Menaka Guruswamy- Section 377 Case
Menaka Guruswamy is widely recognised for her pivotal role in the 2018 Supreme Court verdict that decriminalised homosexuality by reading down Section 377 of the IPC. Some of her notable cases include the Right to Education case, the Salwa Judum case, and the AgustaWestland bribery case.
Menaka Guruswamy Education
Menaka Guruswamy is a highly decorated scholar, having studied at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Oxford University, and Harvard Law School.
Menaka Guruswamy Rajya Sabha Elections Candidate
On February 27, 2026, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced her candidacy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal.
Menaka Guruswamy Relationship
Menaka Guruswamy has been in a long-term relationship with her partner and fellow lawyer, Arundhati Katju, since 2018. The couple publicly came out during a 2019 interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.