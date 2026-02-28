Who is Menaka Guruswamy? Section 377 Case Lawyer Now TMC’s Rajya Sabha Pick Who Could Become India’s First LGBTQ MP.

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who is Menaka Guruswamy? Section 377 Case Lawyer Now TMC’s Rajya Sabha Pick Who Could Become India’s First LGBTQ MP

Who is Menaka Guruswamy? Section 377 Case Lawyer Now TMC’s Rajya Sabha Pick Who Could Become India’s First LGBTQ MP

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday announced the candidature of four prominent names, Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar, Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

In a post on X, the party said it was “pleased to announce” their candidature and extended “heartfelt congratulations and best wishes” to the nominees.

The party expressed confidence that it would uphold Trinamool’s legacy of resilience and its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of citizens.

“We are pleased to announce the candidature of Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar (Former DGP, West Bengal), Menaka Guruswamy and Koel Mallick for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them. May they continue to uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian,” the post read.

Published By: Published: February 28, 2026 10:58:29 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Menaka Guruswamy?
1/5
Who is Menaka Guruswamy? Section 377 Case Lawyer Now TMC’s Rajya Sabha Pick Who Could Become India’s First LGBTQ MP.

Who is Menaka Guruswamy?

Menaka Guruswamy is a prominent Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India. In 2019 she was featured in TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

You Might Be Interested In
Menaka Guruswamy- Section 377 Case
2/5

Menaka Guruswamy- Section 377 Case

Menaka Guruswamy is widely recognised for her pivotal role in the 2018 Supreme Court verdict that decriminalised homosexuality by reading down Section 377 of the IPC. Some of her notable cases include the Right to Education case, the Salwa Judum case, and the AgustaWestland bribery case.

Menaka Guruswamy Education
3/5

Menaka Guruswamy Education

Menaka Guruswamy is a highly decorated scholar, having studied at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Oxford University, and Harvard Law School.

You Might Be Interested In
Menaka Guruswamy Rajya Sabha Elections Candidate
4/5

Menaka Guruswamy Rajya Sabha Elections Candidate

On February 27, 2026, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced her candidacy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal.

You Might Be Interested In
Menaka Guruswamy Relationship
5/5

Menaka Guruswamy Relationship

Menaka Guruswamy has been in a long-term relationship with her partner and fellow lawyer, Arundhati Katju, since 2018. The couple publicly came out during a 2019 interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS