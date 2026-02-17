LIVE TV
  Who Is Salim Khan's First Wife? Meet Sushila Charak, Now Known as Salma Khan; Her Children Are Salman Khan, Arbaaz And…

Who Is Salim Khan’s First Wife? Meet Sushila Charak, Now Known as Salma Khan; Her Children Are Salman Khan, Arbaaz And…

Sushila Charak, now known as Salma Khan, is the first wife of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and the mother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Born into a Hindu family, she married Salim Khan in 1964 and became the matriarch of one of Bollywood’s most influential families, known for maintaining unity and harmony within the Khan household.

Published: February 17, 2026 17:45:52 IST
Who is Sushila Charak (Salma Khan)?
Who Is Salim Khan’s First Wife? Meet Sushila Charak, Now Known as Salma Khan

Who is Sushila Charak (Salma Khan)?

Birth name: Sushila Charak
Name after marriage: Salma Khan
She comes from a Hindu family, with roots in Jammu & Maharashtra.
She married Salim Khan on 18 November 1964 after a period of courtship.

Salma Khan Family & Children
Salma Khan Family & Children

Salman Khan

Arbaaz Khan

Sohail Khan

Alvira Khan Agnihotri

Salma Khan Marriage
Salma Khan Marriage

Their marriage is considered an example of interfaith harmony (Hindu–Muslim union). The family celebrates festivals across religions.

Life after Salim Khan’s second marriage
Life after Salim Khan’s second marriage

Salim Khan married actress Helen in 1981. Despite challenges, the family maintained unity and mutual respect.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Information about Salma Khan (formerly Sushila Charak) is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Personal and family details are shared for informational purposes only. Readers are advised to refer to verified biographies and official statements for complete and confirmed information.

