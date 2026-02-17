Who Is Salim Khan’s First Wife? Meet Sushila Charak, Now Known as Salma Khan; Her Children Are Salman Khan, Arbaaz And…

Sushila Charak, now known as Salma Khan, is the first wife of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and the mother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Born into a Hindu family, she married Salim Khan in 1964 and became the matriarch of one of Bollywood’s most influential families, known for maintaining unity and harmony within the Khan household.
Who is Sushila Charak (Salma Khan)?
Birth name: Sushila Charak
Name after marriage: Salma Khan
She comes from a Hindu family, with roots in Jammu & Maharashtra.
She married Salim Khan on 18 November 1964 after a period of courtship.
Salma Khan Family & Children
Salman Khan
Arbaaz Khan
Sohail Khan
Alvira Khan Agnihotri
Salma Khan Marriage
Their marriage is considered an example of interfaith harmony (Hindu–Muslim union). The family celebrates festivals across religions.
Life after Salim Khan’s second marriage
Salim Khan married actress Helen in 1981. Despite challenges, the family maintained unity and mutual respect.
