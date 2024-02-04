Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being sued by ED in Delhi Court for failing to comply with a summons

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, is facing legal action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Delhi court for failing to appear at the time of his summons in the money laundering case involving the purported excise policy fraud. The Enforcement Directorate has opened a new complaint against Chief Minister Kejriwal for failing to comply with the summons he was given in the money laundering case. In the course of the last four months, Kejriwal has received five summonses from the ED.

Under Section 190 (1)(a) of the Cr.P.C. read with Section 200 of the Code, Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Section 63 (4) of PMLA, 2002, ED has filed a new complaint case. The case was heard today by additional chief metropolitan magistrate Divya Malhotra of the Rouse Avenue Courts. The matter is now scheduled for additional submissions on February 7. ASG S.V. Raju and SPPs Simon Benjamin and Zoheb Hossain appeared for the ED.

The ED summonses for November 02 and December 21 of last year, as well as January 03 and January 18, were ignored by Chief Minister Kejriwal. The summons notices, in his words, are “illegal.” Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are being held in judicial custody after being detained in connection with the money laundering case. Although there was no such requirement, the ED has claimed that the excise policy was put into place as part of a plot to award select private corporations a 12 percent share of wholesale business earnings.

The agency further asserts that South Group, Vijay Nair, and other persons were part of a plot to give distributors unheard-of profit margins. The agency said that Nair was speaking for Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

