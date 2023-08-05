Jairam Ramesh on FIR against Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress national secretary for communications, Jairam Ramesh, responded on Friday to the Jorhat Police filing a case against a few people connected to the party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for allegedly deviating from its intended path, by stating that no laws were broken.

According to Ramesh, conscious efforts are being made by the state administration, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to prevent individuals from participating in the Yatra.

“There have been no rules breached. The chief minister of Assam is attempting to dissuade people from participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. There is no stopping this yatra. Over the next seven days, we will be in Assam. We’ll take the challenge, let them arrest us,” the top Congressman.

Senior Congress MP KC Venugopal stated that although anyone can be the target of a police complaint, the Yatra will go on till it reaches Maharashtra, the destination of its journey.

“Anyone might be the subject of an FIR filed by the police. But Mumbai will be visited by this Yatra. We’ll live up to our taglines. We shall carry on this Yatra with a lot of power and emotion,” Venugopal said.

Venugopal went on to say that Sarma is afraid the Yatra will reveal him as the “most corrupt” chief minister.

Given that the Yatra will reveal him to be Assam’s most dishonest chief minister, I believe he may be upset with it. This Yatra will tell the tale of his looting of the state of Assam. This is what scares him. He’s also scared of how the yatra is being received by the public,” the Congress MP asserted.