Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Counters PM Modi's Attack, Accuses BJP of Favoring Billionaires

In a sharp response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent criticism of her brother, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of favoring billionaires and transferring national assets to them.

In an interview with ANI, Priyanka addressing PM Modi’s remarks on the Congress’ silence on Adani-Ambani and suggesting that there was a secret deal between the Congress and industrialists. She asserted, “PM Modi is giving a lot of clarifications in the last few days. PM Modi calls my brother ‘Shehzada’ but he himself is ‘Shehenshah’. He is giving clarifications because people are seeing that the entire country’s property has been given to some billionaires. Airports, roads, coal factories, everything has been given to them.”

She further criticized the Prime Minister, stating that his real intentions were becoming evident to the public, prompting such statements.

Regarding the BJP’s continuous criticism of the Congress Manifesto, Priyanka Gandhi emphasized that PM Modi dislikes it because it focuses solely on concrete plans for the betterment of various sectors such as youth, women, addressing inflation, and reclaiming the nation’s wealth.

Also read: Manmohan Singh Offered PM Post to Rahul: Shaktisinh Gohil

“PM Modi does not like our manifesto because our manifesto only talks about work, about what we are going to do for the youth, women, inflation, returning the country’s wealth back to the people. That’s why the PM has been attacking our manifesto from the beginning,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi urged people to shift their focus to the more important and real issues that are affecting the country, such as unemployment, inflation, oppression of women, and the struggles of farmers. She took the opportunity to assert that the Lok Sabha elections should be fought on these grounds.

Dismissing the controversy that recently surrounded Sam Pitroda’s remarks as “useless,” Priyanka Gandhi challenged PM Modi to address the critical issues like employment, inflation, and atrocities against women.

Earlier, Sam Pitroda, reflecting on India’s democracy, remarked that despite some internal disputes, the country had thrived in a diverse environment for 75 years. He highlighted the unity amidst diversity, stating, “We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on the east look like Chinese, people on the West look like Arab, people on the North look like white and maybe people on the South look like Africans.”

Show Full Article