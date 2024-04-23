Smriti Irani Criticizes Congress Over Amethi Candidacy Delay, Takes Swipe at Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra

Smriti Irani, who wrested the Amethi seat from Rahul Gandhi in 2019, took a dig at the Congress leader during a recent gathering in Amethi. She highlighted her achievements during her tenure, contrasting them with what she deemed as inadequate progress under Mr. Gandhi’s long-held incumbency.

With just weeks remaining until the crucial polling day on May 20, the electoral battleground in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi continues to intensify as the Congress party delays announcing its candidate. This delay prompted officebearer BJP MP Smriti Irani to take a direct jab at Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra, stirring up speculation surrounding the seat.

Addressing the delay in the Congress’s candidate announcement, Irani remarked, “Just 27 days left for the election, but Congress has not announced its candidate. Such arrogance. What I could do in five years, Rahul Gandhi could not do in 15.”

In response to speculation surrounding Robert Vadra’s potential candidacy, Irani quipped, “Jijaji ki nazar hai, saale sahab kya karenge. (brother-in-law is eyeing the seat, what will he (Mr. Gandhi) do?)”

Rahul Gandhi, currently contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, has remained enigmatic about his candidacy in Amethi, stating, “I will do whatever the party orders me.”

Meanwhile, Robert Vadra’s remarks indicating interest in contesting from Amethi have added further intrigue to the unfolding electoral drama. Vadra’s comments alluded to the notion of rectifying what he described as a mistake in electing Smriti Irani in 2019.

As campaigning gains momentum, Smriti Irani has launched a vigorous campaign across Amethi, cautioning against potential divisive tactics post-April 26. She accused Rahul Gandhi of exploiting caste dynamics for political gain.

“After the voting in Wayanad on April 26, Rahul Gandhi will come here to tell everyone that Amethi is his family and stoke the fire of casteism,” Irani asserted during a local meeting.

Irani also criticized Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary record, alleging neglect of Amethi’s issues during his tenure and highlighting deficiencies in basic amenities like drinking water.

Amethi, historically a Congress stronghold, has been represented by illustrious figures from the Gandhi family, including Sonia Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi himself. However, Irani’s victory in 2019 marked a significant upset for the Congress party in this constituency.