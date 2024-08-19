Adani Foundation Promotes India’s Artistic Heritage Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

The Adani Foundation curated a Rakhi Mela at the Adani Group Headquarters as part of Project Sathwaro, an initiative to power art by powering artisans.

With an aim to bring creatively designed and handcrafted Rakhis to the people, the celebration brought Rakhis prepared by 10 artisans of Gujarat during this two-day-event.

Further, it supported students from Blind People’s Association / Andhjan Mandal, Vastrapur as well as Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad, to showcase and sell their beautiful creations. The artisans sold Rakhis worth more than Rs. 1 lakh.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular festivals in the country, honouring the sacred bond between a brother and sister. With changing times, the tradition of a sister tying a rakhi (a decorative thread) to her brother’s wrist has also undergone changes, but the essence remains well in-tact. The different types of Rakhis included Crochet Rakhis, Embroidery Rakhis, Beadwork Rakhis, Thread work Rakhis, Agate stone Rakhis, Silver Filigree Rakhis, Resin art Rakhis.

This vibrant event provided a platform for the artisans while highlighting the importance of sustaining traditional crafts and supporting local communities. Mrs. Shilin Adani, Trustee, Adani Foundation who is a mentor for project Sathwaro, congratulated all the artisans for their success.

Indian festivals are a great time to promote traditional Indian crafts and create opportunities for sustainable livelihood. Project Sathwaro, an initiative by the Adani Foundation, is dedicated to preserving India’s rich heritage arts and crafts while uplifting artisans in alignment with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for economic growth, livelihood, and cultural preservation.

Through project Sathwaro and many such initiatives such as skill-development and supporting self-help groups, the Adani Foundation enables growth and development for all sections of the society.

It empowers lives and broadens people’s scope for economic opportunities through community-based approaches. Its work is driven by the belief that a society made of empowered individuals with a decent standard of living leads to overall prosperity and development of the nation.

About Adani Foundation

Since 1996, Adani Foundation, the community engagement arm of the Adani Group, has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India.

It is empowering and enriching the lives of children, women, youth, and marginalised communities in the core areas of education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihood, community development, and climate action. The strategies of the Foundation are integrated in national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals. Adani Foundation is currently operating in 6,769 villages across 19 states, positively impacting 9.1 million lives.

