Adani Total Gas H1FY25 & Q2 Results

Ahmedabad, 24 October 2024: Adani Total Gas (ATGL), India’s leading energy transition company, continues its mission of transforming India’s energy landscape through extensive infrastructure development. Today ATGL announced its operational, infrastructural and financial performance for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. “ATGL has reported healthy operational and financial performance during the quarter. […]

Our business is closely aligned with India’s energy transition goals which we are delivering by providing cleaner and greener energy solutions to all our consumers. We now reach over 9 lakh consumers through our piped gas network supplying uninterrupted piped natural gas. We have commissioned our first LNG station for the transportation segment and progressing towards covering key highway networks aiding India’s decarbonization march.

Following the recent reduction in APM gas allocation, which caters to auto CNG and home PNG consumers, we are closely monitoring the situation and given our diversified gas sourcing portfolio, we will ensure a calibrated pricing approach to balance the interest of our consumers” said Mr. Suresh P Manglani, CEO & ED, ATGL.

Standalone Operational and Infrastructural Highlights:

Operations Commentary – Q2FY25

CNG Volume increased by 19% Y-o-Y on account of network expansion across multiple Geographical Areas (GAs).

With stabilization of gas prices, there has been an increase in consumption of PNG Industrial volume, and coupled with the addition of new PNG connection in domestic and commercial segments, PNG Volume has increased by 7% Y-o-Y

Overall volume has increased by 15% Y-o-Y

Standalone Financial Highlights

Results Commentary Q2FY25

Revenue from operations rose by 12% on account of higher volume and sales realization

Despite higher volume, Cost of Natural gas rose by 12% due to balance gas portfolio across multiple indices

EBITDA rose by 8% to INR 313 Cr, supported by volume growth due to infrastructure expansion and operational efficiency

Key ESG Highlights