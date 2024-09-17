BlueKraft Digital Foundation Celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday with Publishing Debut and Viksit Bharat Fellowship

BlueKraft Digital Foundation celebrates PM Modi’s birthday by launching the Viksit Bharat Fellowship and opening its new Publishing and Knowledge Centre to foster impactful narratives about India's development.

New Delhi, [Date] — In a grand celebration marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the BlueKraft Digital Foundation has unveiled its new Publishing and Knowledge Centre and announced the launch of the Viksit Bharat Fellowship. This significant initiative is set to empower a diverse range of talents and contribute to a comprehensive narrative about India’s development and progress.

The newly established Publishing and Knowledge Centre is designed to serve as a hub for high-quality publications and knowledge dissemination, reflecting the values and vision of a modern, evolving India. The Centre’s debut is complemented by the launch of the Viksit Bharat Fellowship, which aims to celebrate and document the nation’s diverse journeys through various formats, including non-fiction books, articles, research papers, children’s literature, coffee table books, and impactful case studies.

The Viksit Bharat Fellowship will award a total of 25 fellowships, structured into three tiers:

BlueKraft Associate Fellowship: ₹75,000 monthly stipend

BlueKraft Senior Fellowship: ₹1,25,000 monthly stipend

BlueKraft Distinguished Fellowship: ₹2,00,000 monthly stipend

Each fellowship tier provides support for one year, including exclusive access to mentorship from seasoned experts, professionals, and thought leaders. Fellows will also receive resources for research and writing, with the potential for their completed works to be published under the BlueKraft Digital Foundation’s banner.

Akhilesh Mishra, CEO of BlueKraft Digital Foundation, expressed the significance of the timing: “The Viksit Bharat Fellowship symbolizes our commitment to the vision of growth, inclusivity, and progress that the Prime Minister embodies. There is no better occasion than today to launch this initiative.”

In addition to the fellowship, the Foundation’s Publishing and Knowledge Centre aims to produce publications that capture and analyze transformative social changes and development interventions. This effort will address key issues such as economic growth, community awareness, and progressive change, and will seek to inform and inspire policymakers and the public.

Hitesh Jain, Director of BlueKraft Digital Foundation, emphasized the impact of the initiative: “Through thoughtful publications and knowledge sharing, we aim to contribute significantly to the dialogue on social development in India. Our goal is to highlight transformative work across the nation and facilitate discussions that lead to pragmatic solutions and community empowerment.”

Interested candidates are invited to apply for the Viksit Bharat Fellowship by November 1st. Detailed guidelines and application forms are available on the Foundation’s website at www.bluekraft.in/fellowship.

For more information about the BlueKraft Publishing and Knowledge Centre and the Viksit Bharat Fellowship, please visit www.bluekraft.in.

