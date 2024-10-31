Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Modern School Vasant Vihar Celebrates 49th Founder’s Day with ‘Echoes of Eternity’ Musical; Celebrates Students’ Achievements

Modern School, Vasant Vihar fraternity came together on Saturday, October 26, 2024, to celebrate the 49th Founder’s Day of the school.

Modern School Vasant Vihar Celebrates 49th Founder’s Day with ‘Echoes of Eternity’ Musical; Celebrates Students’ Achievements

Modern School, Vasant Vihar fraternity came together on Saturday, October 26, 2024 to celebrate the 49th Founder’s Day of the school. Shri Ashok Pratap Singh, Former President, Board of Trustees, presided as the Chief Guest. The evening was graced by the presence of luminaries like Ms. Mira Pradeep Singh, President, Board of Trustees, Hon’ble Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Chairperson, Managing Committee, MSVV, other esteemed Members of the Board of Trustees and Managing Committees of all branches of the institution, parents, teachers, students, patrons, and invited guests.

The school campus came alive with soulful and aesthetic performances by the school choir, school orchestra group, dance troupe, singers, and actors. A wide array of talent was on display throughout the campus as a breathtaking exhibition of students’ work undertaken throughout the year. The highlight of the evening was the musical aptly titled ‘Echoes of Eternity’ that traced the evolution of India’s heritage, history, and culture through timelines.

The principal, Ms. Vibha Khosla, presented the annual report that detailed the achievements of the students in various fields like scholastics, sports, and co-curricular. Students were felicitated for outstanding achievement in various pursuits in the Roll of Honour ceremony. In his address, the Chief Guest, Shri Ashok Pratap Singh, urged students to keep core values of respect for all at the center of all their decisions and pursue their interests with passion and commitment.

Hon’ble Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Chairperson, Managing Committee, urged the students to embrace their uniqueness and channel their energies in the direction that most inspires them.

The evening was a resounding success. The atmosphere was filled with camaraderie, joy and deep reverence for the school that has played a key role in shaping and directing umpteen lives.

'Echoes of Eternity' 49th Founder’s Day Modern School vasant vihar
