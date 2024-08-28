Wednesday, August 28, 2024

ECI Censures BJP Haryana For Campaign Video Featuring Child, Issues Show-Cause Notice

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has raised concerns over a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by the BJP Haryana handle that included a child in an election campaign video.

ECI Censures BJP Haryana For Campaign Video Featuring Child, Issues Show-Cause Notice

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has raised concerns over a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by the BJP Haryana handle that included a child in an election campaign video. This use of a child in political content is in violation of ECI regulations, which explicitly prohibit the involvement of minors in election-related activities and campaigns.

The ECI’s intervention comes in response to the video that featured a child prominently, which was deemed a breach of the Commission’s guidelines. In light of this violation, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana has issued a show-cause notice to the BJP Haryana state president, seeking an immediate explanation and corrective measures.

The BJP has been given a deadline to address the issue and submit a detailed response by 6 p.m. on August 29. The notice emphasizes the need for adherence to electoral rules and the importance of ensuring that campaign practices are in line with established guidelines.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ: First Meeting Of National Task Force (NTF): A Big Step For The Safety Of Doctors

Tags:

BJP ECI ECI Rules Haryana BJP Minor in campaign show cause notice
addBlock

Recent Post

Mumbai To Host Special Screening Of ‘Sholay’ Celebrating Salim-Javed’s Legacy

Mumbai To Host Special Screening Of ‘Sholay’ Celebrating Salim-Javed’s Legacy

EU And India Launch Co-Funding Scheme To Supercharge Research Staff Exchanges

EU And India Launch Co-Funding Scheme To Supercharge Research Staff Exchanges

Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich Reports Seven Deaths From Wolf Attacks

Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich Reports Seven Deaths From Wolf Attacks

SEBI Alerts Investors To Risks In SME Securities Amid Misleading Practices

SEBI Alerts Investors To Risks In SME Securities Amid Misleading Practices

Revealed: How Inflammation Messes With Your Cells’ Communication

Revealed: How Inflammation Messes With Your Cells’ Communication

Oasis Announces 2025 Reunion Tour: The Iconic Britpop Band Is Back for a 14-Date UK and Ireland Tour

Oasis Announces 2025 Reunion Tour: The Iconic Britpop Band Is Back for a 14-Date UK...

Discovery of Habitable Exoplanet Gliese 12b: A Potential Earth-Like World 40 Light-Years Away

Discovery of Habitable Exoplanet Gliese 12b: A Potential Earth-Like World 40 Light-Years Away

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox