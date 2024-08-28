ECI Censures BJP Haryana For Campaign Video Featuring Child, Issues Show-Cause Notice

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has raised concerns over a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by the BJP Haryana handle that included a child in an election campaign video.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has raised concerns over a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by the BJP Haryana handle that included a child in an election campaign video. This use of a child in political content is in violation of ECI regulations, which explicitly prohibit the involvement of minors in election-related activities and campaigns.

The ECI’s intervention comes in response to the video that featured a child prominently, which was deemed a breach of the Commission’s guidelines. In light of this violation, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana has issued a show-cause notice to the BJP Haryana state president, seeking an immediate explanation and corrective measures.

The BJP has been given a deadline to address the issue and submit a detailed response by 6 p.m. on August 29. The notice emphasizes the need for adherence to electoral rules and the importance of ensuring that campaign practices are in line with established guidelines.

(This is a developing story)

