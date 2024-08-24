Porn Video Airs On Connaught Place Ad Screen; NDMC Investigates Hack

A digital advertisement board in Connaught Place, one of Delhi’s bustling marketplaces, displayed a pornographic video on Thursday night, leading to suspicions of a cyber attack. The incident occurred on an LED screen located in H Block, a popular area in the heart of the city.

According to officials from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), passers-by noticed the inappropriate content, which was swiftly removed with assistance from NDMC personnel. The NDMC suspects that the screen may have been compromised through advanced hacking techniques.

A police officer confirmed that the clip, which lasted only a few seconds, was taken down promptly. The NDMC, responsible for managing the advertisement panels in the area, operates two types of screens: one for advertisements and another for interactive touch displays. Both are protected by a secure server equipped with a firewall and antivirus, as stated by the NDMC.

READ MORE: J&K Police Issue Warning On Terrorist Commander, Announce ₹3 Lakh Reward For Information

The civic body described the incident as “one of its kind” and is currently investigating how the firewall was breached. They highlighted that of the 50 advertisement boards managed by the NDMC, only one was affected by this breach. The organization speculated that sophisticated methods might have been used to hack the particular LED board.

The Delhi Police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and are conducting a probe to identify the perpetrators.

This incident is reminiscent of a similar glitch last year when a pornographic video replaced advertisements at Patna Junction railway station for three minutes, shocking thousands of passengers. The video of that event went viral on social media.

Connaught Place, a major commercial hub, remains one of Delhi’s busiest areas, underscoring the significance of maintaining robust cybersecurity measures for public display systems.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Railway Unions Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Pension Scheme Demands