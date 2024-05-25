Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Accuses WhatsApp of Misusing User Data, Meta Yet to Respond

In a recent Twitter exchange, Elon Musk took aim at Meta-owned WhatsApp, alleging that the messaging app exports user data every night. Musk’s assertion came in response to a user’s claim that WhatsApp’s data exportation is utilized for targeted advertising, effectively making users the product.

WhatsApp exports your user data every night. Some people still think it is secure. https://t.co/LxDs7t7HSv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2024

“WhatsApp exports your user data every night,” Musk stated bluntly, further questioning the prevailing perception of the app’s security. Neither Meta nor WhatsApp have issued a response to Musk’s allegations at the time of reporting.

One user expressed concerns, stating, ‘WhatsApp is utilizing our personal data! Sounds like something lizard boy would do.’ Meanwhile, another user advocated for X, asserting, ‘X is the ONLY app you need.’ Additionally, there was a call for a secure X messenger that can compete with WhatsApp.

The discussion prompted computer programmer and video game developer John Carmack to seek clarification regarding the potential scanning or transmission of message content. While acknowledging the collection of usage patterns and routing metadata, Carmack expressed a belief in the default security of message contents.

This isn’t the first time Musk has taken a swipe at Meta. Earlier this month, he criticized the platform for its advertising practices, accusing Meta of being overly opportunistic in claiming credit for advertisers’ campaigns.

The animosity between Musk and Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is no secret. Rumors even circulated about a supposed “cage fight” between the two tech titans, billed as the “fight of the century.” However, such a showdown never materialized, leaving their rivalry confined to the digital sphere—for now.

