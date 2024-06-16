Smriti Mandhana's Century Powers India to 265/8 in First ODI Against South Africa

Smriti Mandhana delivered an excellent 100 and Deepti Sharma played a crucial role, leading India to a total of 265/8 against South Africa in the opening ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India won the toss and opted for batting but they lost both Shafali Verma and Dayalan Hemalatha early on. However, Mandhana’s authoritative knocks of 117 runs with contributions from Deepti (37) and Pooja Vastrakar (31*) ensured that India registers a formidable total.

1⃣st ODI ton at home

2⃣nd ODI ton against South Africa

1⃣st ODI ton at home

2⃣nd ODI ton against South Africa

6⃣th ODI ton overall

Harmanpreet Kaur departed early, but Mandhana’s partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues helped India keep their momentum going. Rodrigues played well until she was bowled by Nondumiso Shangase while Richa Ghosh was dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka.

The attack of South Africa maintained pressure throughout by taking wickets consistently, but there were important runs added by Mandhana and Deepti Sharma which took India to a competitive score. Anchoring team’s innings was her exceptional century, which happened to be her sixth one-day international ton and first at home before she fell off later on.

Khaka took three wickets for South Africa thus putting some pressure on India who however managed to score 265/8 in their allotted overs.

With Mandhana’s outstanding century setting the tone, India will look to defend their total and secure victory in the series opener against a determined South African side.

