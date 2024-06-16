Goat Prices Soar in Bhopal Ahead of Eid-al-Adha, Security Heightened Across India

In the bustling city of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the prices of sacrificial goats have skyrocketed as the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, approaches. With sellers offering goats ranging from Rs 50,000 to a staggering Rs 7.5 lakh, the market is abuzz with enthusiastic buyers preparing for the festivities.

Syed Shahab Ali, a prominent goat seller, shared insights into the booming market, stating, “I have sold goats in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and in Gujarat. The price of goats ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 7.5 lakh. I sold Shaan-E-Bhopal at Rs 4 lakh. I sold my goat ‘Raftaar’ weighing 155 kg for Rs 7 lakh. It is one of the most aggressive goats in the country.”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A goat seller in Bhopal is selling goats priced between Rs 50,000 to Rs 7.5 lakhs, ahead of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rvWWjLQvGa — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024

As preparations for Bakrid intensify across the nation, Rajasthan’s goat markets are witnessing a surge in activity, with buyers eagerly selecting their sacrificial animals.

Security measures have been heightened in various states ahead of the festival. In Uttar Pradesh, police personnel have increased foot patrolling to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration. Similarly, Hyderabad police have strengthened security measures and urged citizens to adhere to government guidelines.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Preparations underway at the goat market in Jaipur ahead of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid. pic.twitter.com/ovlbF8my06 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024

Sneha Mehra, South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, emphasized the importance of following guidelines and maintaining cleanliness during the festival. “It is a request that let us celebrate this festival of Eid together within the guidelines given by the department and by the government. We hope that once the sacrifices of the animals are completed, the waste material is properly disposed of in GHMC bins so that we can keep our city neat and clean.”

Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is a significant Islamic festival celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. It symbolizes sacrifice and commemorates Prophet Abraham’s unwavering devotion to God. The festival fosters joy, peace, and unity among communities, encouraging forgiveness and meaningful connections with loved ones.

