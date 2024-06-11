Apple Vision Pro Expanding Availability To Nine New Countries, Excluding India

Apple, the tech giant, is poised to introduce its latest innovation, Apple Vision Pro, to nine new countries. However, India is notably absent from the list of countries set to receive the device.

The company has officially announced that pre-orders for the spatial user interface device will commence in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore on Friday, June 14, at 6 a.m. local time, with availability slated for Friday, June 28.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom can start pre-ordering on Friday, June 28, at 5 a.m. local time, and the device will be available starting Friday, July 12.

Apple Vision Pro, launched last year, revolutionizes user experiences by seamlessly integrating digital content with the physical world, transforming work, entertainment, and more.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, expressed excitement about expanding the reach of spatial computing to more customers globally. He highlighted the device’s ability to enable users to interact with an infinite canvas for apps, relive memories in three dimensions, enjoy personalized cinematic experiences, and explore spatial experiences that defy imagination.

Powered by visionOS, an intuitive spatial user interface operating system, Apple Vision Pro allows users to navigate with their eyes, hands, and voice. Users can interact with apps simply by looking at them, tapping their fingers together, dictating text, using the virtual keyboard, and commanding Siri.

The App Store now boasts over 2,000 apps optimized for the Apple Vision Pro device.

With this expansion, Apple Vision Pro will be available at all Apple Store locations and online in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S., starting at USD 3,499, with storage capacities of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Each Apple Vision Pro comes with essential accessories, including a Solo Knit Band, a Dual Loop Band, personalized Light Seal with two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

Show Full Article