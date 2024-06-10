Nokia's Dream Android Phone? 'Nokia Lumia 920' Design Makes A Comeback In The New 'HMD Skyline'

The company that manufactures Nokia phones, HMD Global, is set to launch a new phone named HMD Skyline soon. According to a report by Nokiamob.net, HMD Skyline’s design draws inspiration from the classic Nokia Lumia 920 phone from 2012. Last month, HMD Global made waves by reintroducing the classic Nokia 3210 smartphone from the 90s, but with significant modern updates to meet today’s technological standards.

The first render of the HMD Skyline has already surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), shared by user @smashx_60. This render showcases a phone that evokes memories of the Fabula design language, a style first seen with the Nokia N9. The render indicates that the HMD Skyline will be available in a bright yellow colour, reminiscent of the vibrant and playful aesthetics of earlier Nokia models.

Fabula is back, HMD Skyline is soon

be first to hear more : https://t.co/iG1SnFrbVR pic.twitter.com/s3L0FMtHas — HMD_MEME’S (@smashx_60) June 8, 2024

Potential Specifications of HMD Skyline

HMD Global’s forthcoming phone, the HMD Skyline, is expected to come with significant upgrades and features. According to reports, the phone will sport an FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals and an enhanced viewing experience. Under the hood, the device is anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a robust mid-range chipset that promises solid performance for a variety of tasks.

When it comes to photography, the HMD Skyline is expected to impress with a triple rear camera system. This setup will likely include a 108MP main sensor, an ultrawide lens for capturing expansive scenes, and a macro or depth sensor for detailed close-ups. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone will feature a 32MP front-facing camera, ensuring high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

Battery life is another strong point for the HMD Skyline, as it is rumoured to include a substantial 4,900mAh battery. This should provide ample power for extended use with 33W fast charging support. Durability is also a focus, as the phone is expected to come with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.

The leaks say that the security features on the HMD Skyline will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, offering users a seamless and secure way to unlock their device. For audio, the phone will boast stereo speakers, ensuring high-quality sound for music, videos, and calls. Additionally, it will run on the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android 14 OS, providing users with the most up-to-date features and security enhancements.

HMD Skyline: Price and Launch

The HMD Skyline is projected to be priced at around €400 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This pricing positions it competitively within the mid-range smartphone market. The launch of the HMD Skyline is eagerly anticipated but no specific date has been announced so far.

ALSO READ: Are Former OpenAI Employees Raising Alarms About AI Dangers in an Open Letter?

Show Full Article