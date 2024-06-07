WhatsApp Business Introduces AI Assistant and Meta Verified Badge for Enhanced User Experience

WhatsApp Business is set to receive a significant upgrade, including the introduction of an AI-powered chatbot and Meta Verified badges, aimed at enhancing communication and credibility for business owners on the platform.

AI Assistant for WhatsApp Business:

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, announced the rollout of an AI-powered chatbot for WhatsApp Business, leveraging its Llama-3 AI model.

This chatbot is designed to intelligently automate communication for businesses, offering quick responses to common customer queries and providing assistance tailored to individual needs.

The AI assistant will not only offer pre-written responses but also generate images and provide personalized product and service recommendations.

With a focus on innovation in communication automation, Meta aims to empower businesses to effectively engage with customers and streamline their operations.

Meta Verified Badge for WhatsApp Business:

Similar to Facebook and Instagram, Meta Verified badges are now being introduced for WhatsApp Business accounts.

These badges, denoted by a white checkmark within a green starburst circle, indicate that the business has undergone verification and receives advanced account support from Meta.

The Meta Verified badge enhances the credibility of businesses on WhatsApp, signaling to users that they are interacting with legitimate and trusted entities.

Businesses with the Meta Verified badge will display it on their WhatsApp Channel and custom WhatsApp page, reinforcing their authenticity and reliability.

Testing Call Functionality for WhatsApp Business:

In addition to the AI assistant and Meta Verified badge, Meta is testing a calling functionality for WhatsApp Business accounts.

This feature will enable customers to call larger businesses directly on WhatsApp, facilitating quicker resolution of issues and assistance for complex requests.

While Meta has not provided a specific timeline for the rollout of this feature, it demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing customer service and communication capabilities for businesses on WhatsApp.

Rollout and Future Plans:

The AI assistant feature is currently under testing and will initially be rolled out in India and Singapore, followed by Brazil.

The Meta Verified badge and calling functionality are also in testing phases, with no specified timeline for broader rollout.

These enhancements reflect Meta’s ongoing efforts to innovate and improve the WhatsApp Business platform, offering business owners new tools to connect with customers and build trust.

As WhatsApp Business continues to evolve, these new features promise to empower businesses with enhanced communication capabilities and increased credibility, fostering stronger relationships with customers in the digital realm.