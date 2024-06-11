Amit Shah Vows Enhanced Security Measures and Rural Empowerment as he Assumes Dual Ministry Roles

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah, after assuming charge as Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation on Tuesday, expressed his commitment to bolstering India’s security apparatus and empowering rural communities. Shah outlined the government’s resolve to elevate efforts in combating terrorism, insurgency, and naxalism, while also prioritizing the Ministry of Cooperation’s role in fostering agricultural and rural prosperity.

In a statement shared with X, Amit Shah reiterated the government’s dedication to national security under PM Modi’s leadership. “The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will remain steadfast in safeguarding the nation and its citizens, with Modi 3.0 intensifying efforts to fortify India against terrorism, insurgency, and naxalism,” he affirmed. Shah, who assumes the Home Ministry portfolio for the second consecutive term, highlighted the continuity and acceleration of security initiatives envisioned under Modi 3.0.

Emphasizing his role in both ministries, Shah underlined the MHA’s commitment to enhancing security measures while introducing innovative strategies aligned with PM Modi’s vision of a secure Bharat. Regarding the Ministry of Cooperation, he pledged to empower farmers and villages in line with the ethos of ‘Sahakaar Se Samriddhi’, guided by PM Modi’s sagacious leadership.

Earlier in the day, Shah paid homage to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty at the National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri, underscoring the government’s recognition of their valor and commitment to public safety.

A stalwart in Indian politics, the 59-year-old BJP leader’s electoral triumphs underscore his popularity and influence. Shah secured Gujarat’s Gandhinagar seat by a significant margin of 7,44,716 votes in both the 2019 and 2023 Lok Sabha elections. His landslide victories affirm his strong electoral standing and the electorate’s confidence in his leadership.

During his tenure as Union Home Minister in the previous Narendra Modi government, Shah achieved significant milestones, including the historic abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, aimed at providing citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries.

