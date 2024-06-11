Newly Appointed Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Envisions Inclusive Growth for Aviation Sector

Newly appointed Union Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, shared his ambitious plans for the country’s aviation sector in a recent interview with a news source. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for entrusting him with this significant responsibility, Naidu conveyed his eagerness to embark on his new role and outlined his vision for the future.

Naidu underscored his commitment to enhancing the travel experience for passengers from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, emphasizing that air travel is no longer confined to the affluent. “Travelling by plane is no longer just for the rich. People from all classes are flying now, so I will strive to ensure better and more comfortable travel for them,” Naidu stated.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Naidu elaborated on his policy approach to fulfill the directives given by the Prime Minister after his cabinet appointment. He highlighted Modi’s emphasis on greater involvement of younger individuals in the aviation sector, recognizing its vast potential and scope for growth.

Scheduled to assume office as the Minister of Civil Aviation on June 13, alongside Minister of State (MoS) Murlidhar Mohol, Naidu, at 36, becomes the youngest minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet. His appointment marks a significant step towards fostering youth participation and leadership in governance.

Additionally, Naidu disclosed his plans to attend the swearing-in ceremony of N Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to take the oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12. The victory of TDP and its allies in the recent Assembly elections, where they secured 16 out of 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, underscores their pivotal role as a crucial ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the center.

