Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

ISRO Set To Launch ESA’s Proba-3 Mission To Study The Sun’s Corona

ISRO will launch the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission on December 4.

ISRO Set To Launch ESA’s Proba-3 Mission To Study The Sun’s Corona

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission, dedicated to studying the Sun’s corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere.

The launch is planned for December 4, 2024, from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, using ISRO’s trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-XL).

About Proba-3

Proba-3 is a two-satellite mission that will use an innovative technique called precision formation flying. The two spacecraft, separated by 150 meters in orbit, will create artificial solar eclipses to observe the Sun’s corona.

The smaller satellite, called the Occulter, will block the Sun’s disc, and the larger satellite, the Coronagraph, will observe the corona. This new approach allows for eclipse-like conditions for six hours of each 19-hour orbit, offering unprecedented insights into the Sun’s atmospheric dynamics.

The mission, estimated to cost 200 million euros, is a collaboration of scientists from multiple European countries, including Spain, Belgium, Poland, Italy, and Switzerland. It will also refine techniques for precision formation flying, a key technology for future satellite constellations.

ESA-ISRO Collaboration

ESA cited the cost-effectiveness and reliability of PSLV-XL as prime reasons for choosing ISRO for the launch. It deemed PSLV-XL to be an economical alternative to ESA’s heavy-lift Ariane-6 and medium-lift Vega-C rockets, which either proved overpowered or inadequate for the requirements of Proba-3.

It is ESA’s first mission collaboration with ISRO since the Proba-1 mission in 2001. With a highly elliptical orbit of over 60,000 kilometers from Earth, Proba-3 will generate approximately 50 artificial eclipses per year, allowing scientists to better understand the corona’s structure, dynamics, and heating processes.

The mission would also search for Coronal Mass Ejections and understand why the Sun’s corona is hotter by factors of three to six over the Sun’s surface. Three onboard instruments, consisting of the ASPIICS coronagraph among others, would deliver early results for Proba-3 following the commissioning phase within March 2025.

ALSO READ: Centre Approves ISRO’s Shukrayaan-1, India’s First Venus Orbiter to Launch in 2028

Filed under

European Space Agency ISRO Proba 3
Advertisement

Also Read

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body...

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Fact Check: Woman In Kangana Ranaut’s Post Identified As CRPF Officer, Not SPG

Fact Check: Woman In Kangana Ranaut’s Post Identified As CRPF Officer, Not SPG

‘A Proud Moment’: Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi’s Milestone in Parliament

‘A Proud Moment’: Robert Vadra On Priyanka Gandhi’s Milestone in Parliament

What Is A Masked Aadhaar Card, And Why Is It Advised Over the Original?

What Is A Masked Aadhaar Card, And Why Is It Advised Over the Original?

Entertainment

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Malaika Arora And Son Arhaan Khan Launches New Restaurant In Bandra

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Are Dhanush And Saif Ali Khan Playing The Villains In Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi?

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It Releasing?

Vidaamuyarchi: How Long Is The Teaser Of Ajith Kumar’s New Movie, And When Is It

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox