ISRO To Make History, SpaDeX All Set For Exciting Handshake In Orbit

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian space exploration, two satellites in ISRO’s Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission are now just 15 meters apart, preparing for an “exciting handshake” in orbit. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) provided this update early Sunday, marking significant progress in the historic mission.

“At 15 meters, we see each other clearer and clearer. We are just 50 feet away from an exciting handshake,” ISRO announced, underscoring the proximity of the two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target).

SpaDeX Docking Update: SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m, capturing stunning photos and videos of each other! 🛰️🛰️ #SPADEX #ISRO pic.twitter.com/RICiEVP6qB — ISRO (@isro) January 12, 2025

A Mission to Pioneer In-Space Docking

The SpaDeX mission, launched on December 30, aims to demonstrate in-space docking capabilities—a key technology for future space endeavors such as assembling modular space stations, refueling satellites, and enabling deep-space missions. The satellites were launched aboard the PSLV C60 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, placing them in a 475-kilometer circular orbit.

The experiment involves two main components: SDX01, which actively approaches, and SDX02, which remains stationary to facilitate the docking.

Challenges and Delays

While the mission has reached this critical stage, it has not been without challenges. The docking maneuver was postponed twice to ensure optimal conditions. On Friday, ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath confirmed that both satellites are in excellent health and that the team is closely monitoring their progress.

These delays underscore the complexity of orbital docking—a technology mastered by only a handful of nations. Achieving this milestone would place India in an elite group capable of performing such advanced space operations.

In-space docking is a crucial capability for advancing space technology and exploration. It opens doors to building the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), India’s planned space station, and conducting more ambitious interplanetary missions. SpaDeX is not just a technology demonstration; it is a stepping stone for India’s aspirations in long-term space exploration.

As the two satellites close in on each other, the final docking procedure will involve intricate maneuvers to align and connect them safely in microgravity.

