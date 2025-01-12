Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
ISRO Advances Space Docking Experiment With SpaDeX Satellites

India’s space agency ISRO is making significant strides in its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), a mission designed to demonstrate in-space docking capabilities. On Sunday, ISRO reported that the two satellites involved in the mission, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), are now 105 meters apart in orbit, a closer proximity compared to the 230-meter distance reported just a day earlier. Both satellites remain in good health as preparations for the docking experiment progress.

In a social media update, ISRO announced, “At 15m we see each other clearer and clearer, we are just 50 feet away for an exciting handshake. ” However, the agency has not yet specified the exact date for the docking maneuver, which was initially scheduled for early January but experienced delays.

Mission Overview

The SpaDeX mission, launched on December 30, 2024, aboard the PSLV-C60 rocket, aims to showcase India’s capability in space docking technology. The two 220-kg satellites were placed in a 475-km circular orbit following a successful launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The experiment is a critical step toward achieving autonomous docking in space—a technology that plays a pivotal role in future space missions, such as lunar exploration and the creation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), India’s proposed space station.

Significance of Docking Technology

Space docking is a complex and essential process where two spacecraft connect in orbit to form a single, operational unit. Mastering this technology will enable India to carry out advanced missions, including crewed spaceflights, on-orbit satellite servicing, and in-space construction. If successful, SpaDeX will position India as the fourth nation globally to develop such capabilities, joining the ranks of the US, Russia, and China.

Challenges and Progress

Despite missing initial schedules for the docking maneuver on January 7 and 9, ISRO remains optimistic. The agency’s meticulous approach highlights the challenges inherent in achieving precise coordination between two satellites traveling at thousands of kilometers per hour in space.

The SpaDeX mission is not only a demonstration of technological prowess but also a cost-effective solution for advancing India’s space ambitions. With each step closer to docking, ISRO inches toward a milestone that will solidify its position in the global space race.

As the satellites draw nearer, all eyes are on ISRO for the successful culmination of this groundbreaking mission. A successful docking would not only mark a major achievement for India’s space program but also pave the way for ambitious projects in the years to come.

Also Read: Sunita Williams Prepares For First Spacewalk In 12 Years, Undertakes Key Repairs On ISS

 

ISRO SpaDeX Satellite

