Saturday, January 11, 2025
Sunita Williams Prepares For First Spacewalk In 12 Years, Undertakes Key Repairs On ISS

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams will perform two spacewalks on January 16 and 23 to repair the NICER X-ray telescope and conduct critical ISS maintenance.

Sunita Williams Prepares For First Spacewalk In 12 Years, Undertakes Key Repairs On ISS

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is set to embark on her first spacewalk in 12 years, partnering with fellow astronaut Nick Hague on January 16, 2025, to repair and upgrade critical components aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This mission, known as “US Spacewalk 91,” will focus on the maintenance of the Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) X-ray telescope.

The January 16 mission involves replacing the critical rate gyro assembly, essential for maintaining the ISS’s orientation. In addition, Williams and Hague will inspect NICER’s light filters, replace a reflector device on the station’s docking adapter, and review tools required for future maintenance of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a scientific instrument. NICER’s repairs mark the first in-orbit servicing of a NASA observatory since the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009.

Sunita Williams will be the second astronaut to step outside the ISS during this mission, wearing an unmarked spacesuit, while Nick Hague will don a suit with red stripes. The mission will be Williams’ eighth spacewalk and Hague’s fourth, contributing to the 273rd spacewalk supporting ISS assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Another Spacewalk on January 23

Williams will conduct a second spacewalk, “US Spacewalk 92,” on January 23, teaming up with astronaut Butch Wilmore. This operation will focus on removing an antenna assembly, collecting surface samples for analysis, and preparing a spare joint for the Canadarm2 robotic arm. The mission also includes testing for microbial life on the ISS’s exterior, highlighting NASA’s commitment to exploring the station’s operational environment. This will mark the 274th spacewalk for ISS maintenance and improvements.

Delays in Return to Earth

Originally scheduled to return to Earth in February 2025, Sunita Williams’ journey back has been postponed to March 2025 due to safety concerns surrounding the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

NASA has shared detailed updates on social media about the missions, emphasizing their significance. On X (formerly Twitter), the ISS highlighted the January 16 mission, stating, “NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams will exit the space station to repair the NICER X-ray telescope.”

Both missions are part of NASA’s efforts to ensure the continued operational efficiency and scientific output of the ISS. Sunita Williams’ contributions not only showcase her expertise but also underline the collaborative spirit of space exploration.

ALSO READ: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Set To Rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX With New Glenn Rocket’s Historic First Orbital Flight

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams spacewalk

