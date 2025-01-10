Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Set To Rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX With New Glenn Rocket’s Historic First Orbital Flight

Scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1 a.m. ET, the test flight marks a milestone for the company as it battles for supremacy against industry leader SpaceX.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Set To Rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX With New Glenn Rocket’s Historic First Orbital Flight

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is on the verge of launching its eagerly awaited New Glenn rocket early Sunday morning, January 12, 2025, making its first effort to reach orbit after more than a decade in development.

Scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1 a.m. ET, the test flight marks a milestone for the company as it battles for supremacy against industry leader SpaceX.

New Glenn stands 320 feet tall, designed to deliver heavy payloads into orbit. The rocket has roughly twice the power and payload capacity of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

If the mission is successful, this launch could open the door for Blue Origin to start launching satellites into orbit for Amazon’s Kuiper broadband internet constellation.

This would compete directly with SpaceX’s Starlink network, which currently leads in the commercial satellite internet market.

Key Details of the Launch

The New Glenn rocket is scheduled to launch on its maiden orbital test flight Sunday, January 14, at 1 a.m. ET launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

On this first mission, New Glenn will carry the company’s first Blue Ring satellite, a spacecraft designed for satellite servicing and national security missions.

New Glenn’s first booster is reusable, designed to land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean during what will be a critical recovery test. This is the culmination of years of development for the company, as Blue Origin tries to establish itself in the commercial space market.

A Decade in the Making

Blue Origin has suffered significant delays in the development of New Glenn since its unveiling in 2016. Technical issues and competing internal projects, like a NASA contract for a lunar lander, slowed it down.

The company accelerated under new CEO Dave Limp, appointed by Bezos in late 2023 to prioritize the completion of the rocket.

“We have never had the whole company so focused on this one objective before,” said a Blue Origin employee.

Direct Competition with SpaceX

Blue Origin is entering a very competitive market led by SpaceX, which launched 134 times in 2024-that’s more launches than all of the rest of the world combined.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets are proven workhorses, and next-generation Starship rocket is under development with better payload capacity.

New Glenn has a payload bay that is twice as large as Falcon 9’s, meaning it can carry larger batches of satellites. It is not as powerful as Starship, though, which is also designed to be fully reusable.

Blue Origin’s reusable first stage will attempt to land on a drone ship during the test flight, following in the footsteps of SpaceX’s pioneering reusability program.

Blue Origin acknowledges the challenge, stating, “No one has landed a reusable booster on the first try. Yet we’re going for it.”

“This is our first flight, and we’ve prepared rigorously for it,” said Jarrett Jones, a senior vice president at Blue Origin. “No matter what happens, we’ll learn, refine, and apply that knowledge to our next launch.”

The launch also comes as Amazon prepares to deploy its Kuiper internet satellite network, with New Glenn expected to play a major role in building the constellation.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Grok AI Now Available As Standalone App: Rival To ChaGPT, Google Gemini?

 

 

Filed under

Blue Origin Elon Musk Jeff Bezos SpaceX

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan International Airlines’ ‘Controversial’ Eiffel Tower Ad Gets Massive Backlash, Netizens Draws 9/11 Comparisons, Says ‘France Should Be Careful’

Pakistan International Airlines’ ‘Controversial’ Eiffel Tower Ad Gets Massive Backlash, Netizens Draws 9/11 Comparisons, Says...

Accused Irfan Arrested For Spitting On Roti’s In A Viral Video, Watch

Accused Irfan Arrested For Spitting On Roti’s In A Viral Video, Watch

Is Eating Chicken Safe? Cambodian Man Dies from H5N1 Bird Flu After Eating Sick Chicken

Is Eating Chicken Safe? Cambodian Man Dies from H5N1 Bird Flu After Eating Sick Chicken

US Offers $25M Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro Just After His Sworn In Ceremony For Third Term

US Offers $25M Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro Just After His Sworn...

January 15 It Is! Joe Biden To Give His Farewell Speech

January 15 It Is! Joe Biden To Give His Farewell Speech

Entertainment

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox