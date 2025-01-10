Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Now Available As Standalone App: Rival To ChaGPT, Google Gemini?

Initially tied to X Premium subscriptions costing $8 per month, Grok is now available for free, with certain limitations.

Grok, the AI assistant developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, has been launched as a standalone app for iPhone users.

Previously integrated with the X platform, the app expands its reach by offering direct access to Grok without requiring users to navigate through the social media site.

The app retains the features of the X-integrated version, including real-time information retrieval, image generation, text summarization, and answering questions. It also allows users to upload images for AI analysis and generate images using text prompts, similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E.

Accessibility and Features

Initially tied to X Premium subscriptions costing $8 per month, Grok is now available for free, with certain limitations. Users on the free tier can make up to 10 requests every two hours and conduct three image analysis queries daily. The same restrictions apply to the standalone app.

The app supports multiple sign-in methods, including Apple, Google, X accounts, and email. It also offers integration with iOS features such as the Control Center, Siri, and Shortcuts, alongside a Lock Screen widget.

Rival To ChatGPT?

Grok positions itself as a competitor to other AI tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, distinguishing itself with its ability to address “spicy” or unconventional questions. However, like its counterparts, it faces challenges with occasional inaccuracies and quirks in image outputs.

Availability

Currently in its beta phase, the app is available only to iPhone users in select regions, with no confirmed release date for Android. xAI is also working on a website to broaden accessibility.

