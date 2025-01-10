Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Reliance Jio Launches ‘5.5G’ Network in Collaboration with OnePlus: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Jio's 5.5G is an upgradation of its currently available 5G network offering, i saw him on Train. Change, and speed: up to 10 GbpsFast downloads.

Reliance Jio Launches ‘5.5G’ Network in Collaboration with OnePlus: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Reliance Jio, owned by businessman Mukesh Ambani, has launched its ‘5.5G’ network, with a special collaboration with One-Plus. OnePlus 13 Series will be the first to support 5.5G.

What’s new in that? This allows download speeds of up to 10 Gbps and a far more reliable, faster internet experience.

The new cutting-edge technology is bound to change how we use the internet, therefore, making it easier, speedier, and more reliable while engaged on online activities, including streaming, gaming, and remote work.

Understanding Jio’s 5.5G Network?

Jio’s 5.5G is an upgradation of its currently available 5G network offering: .

  • Download speed: up to 10 Gbps
    Fast downloads will not be a dream anymore. Downloads will be the fastest ever on the network.
  • Upload speed: Up to 1 Gbps, for fast data transfer.
  • Low Latency: Much faster response than ever.
  • Strong connection: No connection drops in areas with more numbers of people connecting to the Internet.

It makes use of such advanced features like Component Carrier Aggregation, also known as 3CC. Devices can be connected to multiple network towers simultaneously for faster speeds and fewer interruptions with smooth performance.

OnePlus 13 Series: The First to Support 5.5G

Jio has collaborated with OnePlus to bring the 5.5G experience to life. The newly launched OnePlus 13 series, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, is the first set of smartphones designed to support this advanced network.

At the launch event, Jio showcased how powerful the 5.5G network is. Download speeds on a regular 5G connection reached 277 Mbps. But with Jio’s 5.5G, it touched 1,014 Mbps and more, a glimpse of what is in store.

Why 5.5G is Better than 5G?

5.5G network has many improvements over traditional 5G:

  • Faster Downloads: 10 Gbps speed means you download movies or games in seconds.
  • Lag-Free Streaming: Enjoy smooth 4K videos and uninterrupted live streams.
  • Enhanced Gaming: Ensure lower latency for quicker response times.
  • Reliable Calls: Better voice and video call quality, even in remote areas or basements.

It has few unique features for Indian Users: Indian users connecting to Jio’s 5.5G network will see a special “5GA” icon on their phones. The best part? The connection happens automatically—no extra settings are required.

So, if you have a OnePlus 13 series smartphone and you are on Jio’s standalone (SA) 5G network, get ready for a mobile experience that is unmatched.

ALSO READ: Man Uses ‘AI’ To Apply To 1000 Jobs While He Sleeps, Gets 50 Interviews: Here’s How He Did It

'5.5G' Network One Plus 13 Reliance Jio

