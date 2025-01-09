Man Uses ‘AI’ To Apply To 1000 Jobs While He Sleeps, Gets 50 Interviews: Here’s How He Did It

The AI bot was designed to take care of the entire job application process. It analyzed job descriptions, created customized CVs and cover letters for each role.

Job seeking in this economy is a tough task. While there may be very few jobs out there, but applying to them is a more difficult task.

Resumes, cover letters, and what not! How about Artificial Intelligence doing all these task? A reddit user did this:

He applied for 1000 jobs while sleeping. Sleeping? Yes, reddit user created an ‘AI bot’ that actually applied for 1,000 jobs in just one month while he took a nap.

But was it useful? The results were shocking! He got 50 interviews lined up without even lifting a finger.

AI does all the dire application process

The AI bot was designed to take care of the entire job application process. It analyzed job descriptions, created customized CVs and cover letters for each role, answered recruiters’ specific questions, and submitted applications automatically.

By tailoring each application to match the job requirements, the bot successfully passed through automated screening systems used by many companies.

The user explained that this method made it easier to get noticed by both AI and human recruiters. In just a month, the bot had helped secure dozens of interviews, showing how technology can simplify and speed up the job application process.

Many companies already use AI to screen resumes and applications, but now job seekers are using AI to improve their chances of standing out.

Some people have called it a case of “bots talking to bots,” raising questions about what this means for the future of recruitment.

Harm to creativity and credibility?

While the efficiency of AI is clear, it also raises concerns about the loss of personal connections in hiring. The Reddit user pointed out that as automation becomes more common, qualities like creativity, empathy, and communication may become more valuable in the workplace.

Some people praised the innovation and saw it as a way to level the playing field in a competitive job market.

Others questioned the ethics of automating job applications and criticized hiring practices that rely so heavily on automated systems.

