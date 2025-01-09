Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Man Uses ‘AI’ To Apply To 1000 Jobs While He Sleeps, Gets 50 Interviews: Here’s How He Did It

The AI bot was designed to take care of the entire job application process. It analyzed job descriptions, created customized CVs and cover letters for each role.

Man Uses ‘AI’ To Apply To 1000 Jobs While He Sleeps, Gets 50 Interviews: Here’s How He Did It

Job seeking in this economy is a tough task. While there may be very few jobs out there, but applying to them is a more difficult task.

Resumes, cover letters, and what not! How about Artificial Intelligence doing all these task? A reddit user did this:

He applied for 1000 jobs while sleeping. Sleeping? Yes, reddit user created an ‘AI bot’ that actually applied for 1,000 jobs in just one month while he took a nap.

But was it useful? The results were shocking! He got 50 interviews lined up without even lifting a finger.

AI does all the dire application process

The AI bot was designed to take care of the entire job application process. It analyzed job descriptions, created customized CVs and cover letters for each role, answered recruiters’ specific questions, and submitted applications automatically.

By tailoring each application to match the job requirements, the bot successfully passed through automated screening systems used by many companies.

The user explained that this method made it easier to get noticed by both AI and human recruiters. In just a month, the bot had helped secure dozens of interviews, showing how technology can simplify and speed up the job application process.

Many companies already use AI to screen resumes and applications, but now job seekers are using AI to improve their chances of standing out.

Some people have called it a case of “bots talking to bots,” raising questions about what this means for the future of recruitment.

Harm to creativity and credibility?

While the efficiency of AI is clear, it also raises concerns about the loss of personal connections in hiring. The Reddit user pointed out that as automation becomes more common, qualities like creativity, empathy, and communication may become more valuable in the workplace.

Some people praised the innovation and saw it as a way to level the playing field in a competitive job market.

Others questioned the ethics of automating job applications and criticized hiring practices that rely so heavily on automated systems.

ALSO READ: Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Unpacked Event: What to Expect from the New Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra

Filed under

AI job seeking artificial intelligence

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

In Pics, Devastating Satellite Image Of LA Wildfire Engulfing The City, Hollywood Reacts

In Pics, Devastating Satellite Image Of LA Wildfire Engulfing The City, Hollywood Reacts

President Biden Announces The The Federal Government Will Cover 100% Of LA Fire Recovery

President Biden Announces The The Federal Government Will Cover 100% Of LA Fire Recovery

Yuzvendra Chahal Finally Speaks On Divorce Rumors Says ‘Journey Is Far From OVER’

Yuzvendra Chahal Finally Speaks On Divorce Rumors Says ‘Journey Is Far From OVER’

Tirupati Balaji Temple Stampede: Andhra CM Naidu Declares Ex-Gratia Of ₹25 Lakhs For the Families Of Deceased

Tirupati Balaji Temple Stampede: Andhra CM Naidu Declares Ex-Gratia Of ₹25 Lakhs For the Families...

What Does Powerful Passport Mean? Singapore Tops The Passport Index, India Weakens

What Does Powerful Passport Mean? Singapore Tops The Passport Index, India Weakens

Entertainment

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox