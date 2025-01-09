Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Pre-Orders Begin January 24, 2025 — Key Features And Offers Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be revealed on January 22, 2025, at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. With upgrades including a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a sleek new design, it’s shaping up to be a game-changer in the smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Pre-Orders Begin January 24, 2025 — Key Features And Offers Revealed

Samsung fans are eagerly awaiting the grand reveal of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, set to be unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Scheduled for January 22, 2025, this flagship phone is expected to bring some serious upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, including a more powerful processor, impressive camera capabilities, and a fresh design that promises to raise the bar in the smartphone market.

Expected Price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India

While Samsung will officially reveal the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, early estimates suggest that it will come with a higher price tag than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was priced at ₹1,29,999 in India. Samsung enthusiasts can expect a premium price for the new flagship, considering the enhanced features and performance that are rumored to be included.

Image

Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Date: What You Need to Know

The much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Ultra will officially debut on January 22, 2025, at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Alongside the S25 Ultra, Samsung will also introduce the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models, each expected to offer its own set of impressive upgrades. With this event just around the corner, tech lovers are eagerly counting down the days to witness the next big thing in the mobile world.

New Design and Display Features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to sport a fresh and modern design that is set to redefine the flagship phone aesthetic. With a titanium frame and rounded corners, the new look promises a premium feel that’s both durable and stylish. The display is expected to be a massive 6.9-inch M13 OLED panel, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals. A potential high-brightness mode could push the display’s peak brightness to a stunning 3000nits, ensuring excellent visibility even under bright sunlight.

Camera Upgrades: 200MP Sensor and More

Image

The camera system on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to see a huge leap forward, with the introduction of a quad camera setup that includes a 200MP primary sensor. This will likely enable users to capture ultra-high-resolution images with incredible detail. In addition, the 100MP Space Zoom feature is rumored to make a comeback, offering better zoom performance. The ultra-wide camera might also get an upgrade, potentially increasing to a 50MP sensor. For zoom enthusiasts, the telephoto camera will likely support variable focal lengths, allowing for a zoom range of 4x to 7x, and it could be paired with a 10MP lens offering 3x optical zoom for even better close-up shots.

Powerful Specifications to Back It All Up

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring that the device performs flawlessly, whether you’re multitasking or gaming. The phone could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a storage option that may reach up to 1TB, giving users plenty of space for their apps, photos, and videos. The 5,000mAh battery will likely remain, paired with 45W fast charging for quicker recharges. In addition, Qi2 magnetic wireless charging is expected to make charging even more convenient, giving users a modern wireless charging experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases in the smartphone world for 2025. With cutting-edge camera technology, a powerful processor, and a sleek new design, this device is sure to capture the attention of both loyal Samsung fans and potential new customers. With the official launch just weeks away, tech enthusiasts can expect a groundbreaking reveal that will set the tone for the next generation of smartphones.

Stay tuned for updates on pricing, availability, and other features after the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, 2025.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Microsoft Is Making Bing Look More Like Google, Is This A ‘New’ Low?

Filed under

Galaxy S25 Ultra features Galaxy S25 Ultra price India Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Tirupati and Pushpa Premiere Stampedes:10 Essential Steps To Stay Safe In Crowded Events

Tirupati and Pushpa Premiere Stampedes:10 Essential Steps To Stay Safe In Crowded Events

Air Force Chief Flags Tejas Delays Amid China’s 6th Gen Jet Progress

Air Force Chief Flags Tejas Delays Amid China’s 6th Gen Jet Progress

Supreme Court Grants Relief To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu; Asks Police To Not Take Coercive Action

Supreme Court Grants Relief To Telugu Actor Mohan Babu; Asks Police To Not Take Coercive...

BREAKING: All Four Indian Nationals Accused In Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case Released On Bail By Canadian Court

BREAKING: All Four Indian Nationals Accused In Hardeep Singh Nijjar Murder Case Released On Bail...

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Priyanka Chaturvedi Blames Pakistan For UK Grooming Gangs, Elon Musk Supports Her Statement

Entertainment

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked To Leave

Is Sharvari Replacing Triptii Dimri In Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Aashiqui 3? Animal Star Was Allegedly Asked

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM For Arrest Of Boby Chemmanur

Who Is Honey Rose And What Is She Famous For? Malayalam Actress Thanks Kerala CM

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Is Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Re-Releasing? Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans Wedding Ring

Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband Cash Warren? Couple Splits After 16 Years, Actress Spotted Sans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox