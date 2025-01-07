Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Here's Why Microsoft Is Making Bing Look More Like Google, Is This A 'New' Low?

If you search for “Google” on Bing without signing into a Microsoft account, you might notice that Bing suddenly looks a lot like Google.

Here’s Why Microsoft Is Making Bing Look More Like Google, Is This A ‘New’ Low?

Microsoft has used a very ‘smart’ new trick to get people to use its Bing search engine! Now the Bing looks more Google’s interface than Google itself.

If you search for “Google” on Bing without signing into a Microsoft account, you might notice that Bing suddenly looks a lot like Google.

When this happens, Bing changes its homepage to resemble Google’s, the Bing logo is partially hidden, and a search bar appears below an image that looks similar to Google’s doodles.

Even the small text under the search bar is styled in a way that feels like Google. However, once you sign into a Microsoft account or search for something else, Bing returns to its normal design.

This trick works on multiple browsers, including Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome, whether you’re in normal or private browsing mode. It’s clear Microsoft is trying to confuse users into sticking with Bing instead of switching to Google, especially when setting up a new Windows device.

Microsoft’s aggressive tactics

Google’s Chrome boss, Parisa Tabriz, criticized this move in a recent post on X, calling it a “new low” for Microsoft.

Microsoft has been known for using aggressive tactics to push Bing and its Edge browser.

For example, it has added pop-up ads in Google Chrome, modified Chrome download pages, and even used system-level notifications to discourage users from switching to Google’s services.

Filed under

Google Microsoft Bing

