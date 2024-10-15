Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

New Satellite Images Reveal China’s Unique Base Near Pangong Lake

The site in question, which has been depicted in images featured in this report, is located 36 kilometers east of the LAC on territory controlled by China.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
New Satellite Images Reveal China’s Unique Base Near Pangong Lake

Senior Indian military officials analyzing satellite imagery of a new Chinese base on the northern bank of Pangong Lake describe it as “unlike any other site” on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Located 36 kilometers east of the LAC, the site is about 15 kilometers from a newly constructed Chinese bridge over the high-altitude Pangong Lake in Ladakh. This development reflects Beijing’s increasing efforts to exert pressure in previously unoccupied areas near the LAC.

The site features over 70 permanent structures spread across a wide area, a design choice intended to mitigate the impact of potential missile strikes. It serves two main purposes: housing soldiers and porters involved in construction activities and storing logistics for possible transfer to locations along the LAC with India. Each structure can accommodate 6-8 soldiers or hold up to 10 tonnes of supplies, including ammunition and artillery shells.

According to geospatial imagery expert Damien Symon, significant construction activity is evident, with heavy machinery, cranes, and extensive supply depots. The settlement is seeing the rise of multiple double-storey buildings, administrative offices, and town centers, alongside electrification efforts from the southern highway. Additionally, a pumping station is being constructed to ensure a reliable water supply from a nearby riverbed, suggesting that the village will be well-equipped to handle the harsh climate.

While the site was clear in April 2022, construction began in March 2024. Retired Lt. General DS Hooda, a former Northern Army Commander who led India’s surgical strikes on Pakistani territory, emphasizes that the site has dual uses. It allows China to claim it is merely enhancing civilian facilities, while in reality, the infrastructure could support military operations in a conflict.

The construction alters the status quo. Lt. General Hooda points out that Article VII of the 2005 agreement between India and China regarding boundary settlement emphasizes safeguarding the interests of settled populations in border areas. By establishing villages in contested areas previously uninhabited, China aims to bolster its claims and weaken India’s negotiating position—a strategy indicative of a long-term approach.

An NDTV report from July highlighted Chinese vehicles using the bridge across Pangong Lake, 15 kilometers from the new site. The report also identified fortified positions north of the bridge, potentially including air defense sites capable of housing surface-to-air missile batteries to protect the new base from aerial attacks.

Concerns center around the scale of construction and infrastructure near the LAC, especially with the bridge facilitating the rapid movement of forces. Retired Lt. General Satish Dua, a former Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff, notes that this dual-use village could function as a logistical hub. He stresses the need for vigilance regarding Chinese activities in the region to provide advance warnings of any malicious intentions.

Damien Symon observes that the construction patterns at this new site mirror similar developments in Chinese-held areas on the southern bank of Pangong Lake. Comparable activity has also been noted near Spanggur Lake, where another significant settlement is being built approximately 18 kilometers from Rezang La, a site of Indian strategic success during the 2020 border standoff.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which received these satellite images from NDTV last week, has not specifically commented on the new Chinese construction. However, India has significantly accelerated its infrastructure development along the China border, including the construction of roads, tunnels, and military facilities to ensure rapid response capabilities against Chinese actions along the LAC.

India’s Vibrant Villages program, with an allocation of Rs 4,800 crore from 2022-23 to 2025-26, aims to develop villages along the northern border comprehensively. This initiative promotes infrastructure development, livelihood opportunities, and cultural heritage, targeting 2,967 villages. The broader strategic goal is to maintain a visible Indian presence along the border as a deterrent against territorial encroachments.

MUST READ: NASA’s Europa Clipper Launches to Explore Jupiter’s Icy Moon Habitability

Filed under

Chinese base Ladakh Line of Actual Control Pangong Lake Pangong Lake in Ladakh
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

HURRY UP! Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Now Open In India: What You Need To Know

HURRY UP! Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Now Open In India: What You Need To Know

Explained: What Is Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance?

Explained: What Is Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance?

Trudeau Accuses India Of Using Diplomats, Organised Crimes To Attack Canadians

Trudeau Accuses India Of Using Diplomats, Organised Crimes To Attack Canadians

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take...

Kolkata Police Enforce Section 163 To Maintain Order During Immersion Carnival

Kolkata Police Enforce Section 163 To Maintain Order During Immersion Carnival

Entertainment

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take

Taapsee Pannu Claims Everybody Now Wants To Do A Spy Thriller: I Did It Many Years Ago | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Claims Everybody Now Wants To Do A Spy Thriller: I Did It Many

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox