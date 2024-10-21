What Secrets Are Hidden Beneath Deep-Sea Hydrothermal Vents?

A mile and a half beneath the ocean’s surface, the seafloor presents a landscape as foreign as that of distant planets. Deep-sea volcanic ridges, formed by tectonic plate collisions, give rise to underwater hot springs, creating hydrothermal vents in an otherwise cold environment.

A mile and a half beneath the ocean’s surface, the seafloor presents a landscape as foreign as that of distant planets. Deep-sea volcanic ridges, formed by tectonic plate collisions, give rise to underwater hot springs, creating hydrothermal vents in an otherwise cold environment. These vents release warm columns of minerals that attract diverse marine life, such as tube worms.

For over fifty years, scientists have been captivated by these vents and the unique organisms that thrive in their vicinity. Here, animals form symbiotic relationships with bacteria that harness chemical reactions to produce sugars essential for survival in the absence of sunlight.

Discovery of Unlikely Ecosystems

Recent studies of deep-sea fauna have unveiled an unexpected ecosystem where life flourishes in seemingly inhospitable conditions. During a 2023 expedition to the East Pacific Rise, researchers discovered thriving communities of giant tube worms and snails living in volcanic caves beneath warm vents.

“Animals are able to live beneath hydrothermal vents, and that, to me, is mind-blowing,” remarked Dr. Sabine Gollner, a senior scientist at the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research. The team’s exploration involved overturning small sections of the seafloor, revealing tiny tube worm larvae and larger specimens measuring up to 1.6 feet long.

This finding indicates a connection between unique ecosystems on the seafloor and within the subseafloor, enabling life to persist both above and below the ocean floor.

Evolutionary Insights into Carbohydrate Consumption

Shifting focus, recent research has traced the evolution of a specific gene, AMY1, responsible for producing amylase, an enzyme that aids in breaking down starchy foods. This evolution likely began hundreds of thousands of years ago, long before agriculture emerged, suggesting that ancient humans incorporated carbohydrates into their diets.

Investigating Europa’s Subsurface Ocean

NASA’s Europa Clipper mission is set to investigate the subsurface ocean of Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, which scientists believe may harbor life. The spacecraft, launched from Kennedy Space Center, will reach Jupiter and its intriguing moons by April 2030. The mission includes 49 flybys of Europa, with instruments designed to study the icy surface and analyze the ocean’s composition beneath.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Why Are Scientists Targeting Volcanic Magma For Research?