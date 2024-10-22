40 Medals In Jeopardy: India Protests Major Sports Exclusion From CWG 2026

India is in uproar over the exclusion of major sports from the 2026 Commonwealth Games, risking 40 medals. Officials allege a conspiracy to undermine India's athletic potential.

The recent announcement regarding the exclusion of several major sports from the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) has ignited widespread outrage, particularly in India. Sanjay Mishra, Secretary of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), voiced his concerns, stating that this decision feels like a “conspiracy to sideline India’s rising sporting potential.”

The 23rd edition of the CWG is scheduled to take place in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, 2026, and will feature only ten sports, significantly fewer than the previous edition in Birmingham.

A Major Setback For Indian Sports

The list of excluded sports includes badminton, cricket, hockey, wrestling, table tennis, and squash. This omission is particularly alarming for Indian athletes, as it puts approximately 40 medals at risk from events that have historically contributed significantly to the country’s medal tally. “It’s shocking and a huge setback for Indian sports,” Mishra remarked, emphasizing that the loss of these sports represents more than just a decrease in medal opportunities; it signifies a troubling trend that could stifle India’s growing prominence in the sporting arena.

India has a rich history in badminton, having secured 31 medals, including ten gold, eight silver, and thirteen bronze. The country was set to enter the 2026 CWG as defending champions in men’s and women’s singles as well as men’s doubles. The BAI has pledged to protest this decision vigorously, stating, “We will be reaching out to all relevant authorities at the Commonwealth and BWF, as well as the highest levels of government in the country, to advocate for the future of Indian sports.”

The Omission Of Key Sports

The exclusion of wrestling and shooting, which have been consistent medal earners for India, poses a significant challenge. Shooting has been part of the CWG since 1996, except for the years 1970 and the last edition in Birmingham. It has contributed a staggering 135 medals to India’s overall tally, including 63 gold. Olympic medalist Gagan Narang expressed his disappointment, stating, “I can imagine the disappointment for shooters who were preparing for this event. I am also disappointed that a few more disciplines which are medal prospects for India don’t figure in the list for CWG 2026.”

I am certainly disappointed shooting is not part of CWG 2026 in Glasgow. Our sport has been out of CWG since 2018 and when Victoria was to host it, shooting was included and now it’s been removed. I can imagine the disappointment for shooters who were preparing for this event. I… — Gagan Narang (@gaGunNarang) October 22, 2024

Field hockey’s absence is particularly noteworthy, as it marks the first time since its debut in 1998 that the sport will not be included in the CWG. The implications of these exclusions resonate deeply within India’s sporting community, which has celebrated remarkable achievements across these disciplines over the years. In the last CWG held in Birmingham, India secured a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold, with wrestling, weightlifting, and athletics being the standout contributors.

The Future Of Commonwealth Games

The sports program for the upcoming CWG will feature Athletics, Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling, Weightlifting, Boxing, Judo, and others. The limited sports list has raised concerns about the potential impact on athlete participation and performance.

The CWG has long served as an important platform for athletes to showcase their talents on an international stage. With the exclusion of prominent sports, questions arise about the Games’ future direction and the potential consequences for nations like India that have invested heavily in these disciplines.

