Abhishek Bachchan Joins European T20 Premier League As Co-Owner

Bollywood actor and sports enthusiast Abhishek Bachchan is making waves in the world of cricket by becoming a co-owner of a team in the newly ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The league, which launches in July 2025, promises to bring thrilling cricket action to Europe, involving top players from Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.

A Game-Changer for European Cricket

The ETPL marks a major milestone for cricket in Europe, with the involvement of three cricket boards—those of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands—coming together to create an exciting new platform for local and international talent. The tournament has received official sanctioning from the International Cricket Council (ICC), making it a significant development in European cricket. This recognition allows the league to attract players from across the globe, including from ICC member and associate nations.

Set to run from July 15 to August 3, 2025, the inaugural season of the ETPL will feature teams from Dublin, Belfast, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. These cities will host exciting cricket matches that showcase the growing appeal of the sport in Europe.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Strategic Investment

Abhishek Bachchan, who has already invested in India’s Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Super League, is now adding cricket to his sports portfolio. His investment in the ETPL adds credibility and financial stability to the league, signaling strong potential for growth and success. The actor’s passion for sports and commitment to elevating the game on a global scale will play a crucial role in the league’s journey.

In a statement, Bachchan expressed his excitement about the collaboration between the three cricket boards and his belief in the ETPL’s ability to captivate fans worldwide. “Cricket is not just a sport; it’s a unifying force that transcends boundaries,” Bachchan shared. “With cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics, its popularity will only surge. The ETPL is the perfect platform to showcase this global appeal.”

The ETPL’s success is a result of the hard work and collaboration of various stakeholders. Warren Deutrom, CEO of Cricket Ireland, is also the Chair of the ETPL. Saurav Banerjee and Priyanka Kaul serve as the Directors of the league. Their combined efforts have helped bring this exciting initiative to life.

Bachchan also took the opportunity to thank the ICC and the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands for their tireless work in making the ETPL a reality. “I’m dedicated to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the ETPL becomes a resounding success, bringing cricket closer to millions across Europe. This is just the beginning. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and let the games begin,” Bachchan said.

What to Expect from the ETPL’s Inaugural Season

The ETPL’s debut season promises to deliver high-quality cricket with a unique mix of local and international players. The official launch event will soon reveal the key franchises, team names, and franchise owners, along with exciting details about the player draft. With Bachchan’s involvement and the backing of the ICC, the league is set to draw attention from cricket fans around the world.

The European T20 Premier League is poised to make a significant impact on European cricket, with top players, thrilling matches, and key investments driving its success. Abhishek Bachchan’s co-ownership of a team only adds to the league’s promise of becoming a major event in the world of cricket. With the sport’s growing popularity, particularly with its inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, the ETPL’s inaugural season is one to look forward to.

