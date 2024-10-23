Aston Villa’s Two Goals Consolidate Their Top Spot in Champions League

Aston Villa finally broke through Bologna’s defense in the 55th minute when captain John McGinn’s inswinging free-kick evaded everyone in the penalty area and found the far corner of the net. Shortly after, Jhon Durán doubled Villa’s lead with a well-executed finish from a Morgan Rogers cross. Bologna’s captain, Sam Beukema, came close late on but saw his header rebound off the woodwork. With this, Villa secured their third win in as many matches in the Champions League group stage.

The victory leaves Unai Emery’s side with a perfect nine points, having already triumphed over BSC Young Boys and Bayern Munich, while also keeping three consecutive clean sheets. Aston Villa becomes only the third team since the competition’s rebrand in 1992/93 to achieve this feat in their opening three matches.

The game also saw Boubacar Kamara make a return as a second-half substitute, while Tyrone Mings was named in the matchday squad. The win extended Villa’s unbeaten run to 10 matches across all competitions.

Key Statistics

Possession: Aston Villa 53%, Bologna 47%

Shots: Villa 16, Bologna 12

Shots on Target: Villa 6, Bologna 4

Corners: Villa 5, Bologna 4

Fouls: Villa 13, Bologna 9

Yellow Cards: Villa 1, Bologna 4

Team Selection and First Half

Emery made four changes from the weekend’s 3-1 victory over Fulham, handing first Champions League starts to Durán and Ian Maatsen. John McGinn and Ezri Konsa also returned to the starting lineup, while Pau Torres marked his 50th appearance for the club.

The atmosphere was electric at Villa Park as both teams emerged under the lights, greeted by fireworks and a Champions League-themed fan display. Despite Villa’s dominance in possession early on, Bologna’s defense stood firm. Thijs Dallinga forced Emi Martínez into action in the opening minutes, while Durán’s header from a Youri Tielemans corner was parried by Bologna’s goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski. Villa continued to press, with Rogers coming close twice before the break, but the match remained goalless at halftime.

Second Half: Villa’s Breakthrough

Ross Barkley replaced Amadou Onana at the start of the second half, and Leon Bailey nearly gave Villa the lead with a close-range effort that went just wide. Bologna’s Stefan Posch missed the target before Villa finally broke through.

McGinn’s free-kick from the right wing floated past everyone and into the far corner of Bologna’s goal, putting Villa ahead. The hosts soon added a second when Rogers’ cross found Durán, who expertly finished from six yards out. It would be the Colombian striker’s last contribution before Emery brought on Jacob Ramsey, Jaden Philogene, and Ollie Watkins.

Villa continued to press but couldn’t add a third, while Bologna came close when Beukema’s header struck the post. In the final moments, Skorupski denied Ramsey, and the match ended with a well-deserved 2-0 win for Villa.

Victory and Milestones

The win ensures Aston Villa’s impressive European record continues, with eight wins from nine home matches in Europe over the last 14 months. The team’s solid defense and efficient attack make them strong contenders as they progress further in the Champions League.