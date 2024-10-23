Vinicius Hattrick Secures All Three Points Against Dortmund

Real Madrid face BVB Dortmund in their last Champions League game. The fourteen-time Champions League winners hosted the German side in Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid was coming to this game with a surprise shock against Lille. Real Madrid won the game with the scoreline of 5-2.

Early Dominance by Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund were seen as the underdogs of the game. The German side kept Madrid on his toes in the first half by dominating possession and attack throughout 45 minutes. The German side got their first breakthrough in the 30th minute with the wonderful attack crafted by the Black&Yellow side, which was finished by Donyell Malen. Dortmund doubled their delight in the 35th minute with Gittens scoring a tap-in. The first half ended with Dortmund leading by 20 goals.

Classic Madrid Comeback

Real Madrid, known for their late comebacks in the European Competition, stuck to their stature and initiated their comeback with a wonderful cross from Kylian Mbappe from the right, which Antonio Rudiger sealed with a header in the 60th minute. In the last 30 minutes, they scored five goals to maintain their European royalty.

Two minutes after the first goal, Madrid levelled the score at 2-2, when Kylian Mbappe’s shot deflected towards the Brazilian star Vinicius Junior who buried the ball into the back of the net. The goalscoring spree of the Spanish giants didn’t stop. Exactly, one minute after the equalizer, Carvajal’s replacement took on three defenders from the right-hand side and scored a banger from a narrow angle to secure the lead for Los Blancos.

After securing the lead, Vinicius went all out and made a run from the middle of the pitch all solo after going past four defenders from outside the box, Vinicius scored a curler to the bottom right corner and celebrated the goal by taking his shirt off for which he was booked with a yellow card.

In the final minutes of the game, Vinicius Junior received the ball on the left and dropped a fake shoulder feint to score a top corner from his left foot. With this, Madrid is in the ninth position in the table with 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 games.

