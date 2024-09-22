Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Azim Bassarath Re-elected As CWI Vice-President

CWI will host its next quarterly board meeting on September 28. The meeting will be held in Trinidad and Tobago.

Azim Bassarath Re-elected As CWI Vice-President

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the re-election of Azim Bassarath to the role of vice president of its Board of Directors.
Pursuant to the CWI Articles of Association, a Special Meeting of Members was convened on Friday, for the sole purpose of electing a new vice president.

At the close of nominations, Bassarath was the sole candidate, having been nominated by the Jamaica Cricket Association and Leeward Islands Cricket Board. The nominations were circulated as customary, and every territorial board, which constitutes the shareholders, was adequately notified.

MUST READ | Hope A Zimbabwean Outscores Warner In Zim-Afro T10: Sikandar Raza

Of his re-election Azim Bassarath said, “I’m excited to return to my duties for the good of West Indies cricket, working alongside my dedicated colleagues at Cricket West Indies. Since March of 2023 when myself and Dr Shallow took over, we made great strides in the most popular format of the game – T20 and we are determined to continue making these strides in the other two international formats. I have committed and remain committed to serving with integrity and respect for the process, while upholding the best governance practices. This vote of confidence signals that we can move forward with the business of cricket and deliver the results shareholders and fans across the region and around the world are eager to see, under the leadership of Kishore Shallow.”

All Territorial Boards except the Guyana Cricket Board were in attendance at the Special Meeting of the Members. Guided by its Articles of Association, CWI reaffirms its unwavering commitment to democratic principles and transparency.
At the close of the meeting, CWI president Kishore Shallow thanked members for their participation and reiterated calls for unity amongst West Indies Cricket stakeholders.

CWI will host its next quarterly board meeting on September 28. The meeting will be held in Trinidad and Tobago.

ALSO READ | Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Tennis Schedule, Warns ‘It’s Going to Kill Us’

(With inputs from ANI)

