In hazy Dhaka on Monday, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in the opening Test of the series. The hosts Bangladesh had a hard time facing South African bowlers. Hosts were seen constantly marching to the Pavilion losing six wickets before the lunch.

Debut for Jaker Ali

The hosts welcomed batter Jaker Ali into the squad for his Test debut, stepping in for the renowned allrounder Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib was unable to join the team in Dhaka due to travel issues from New York earlier this week and has subsequently made himself unavailable for what was anticipated to be his farewell Test match.

South Africa Introduces New Faces

On the visitors’ side, wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Breetzke received his Test cap. South Africa is without their regular captain Temba Bavuma, who is sidelined due to an elbow injury, leaving Aiden Markram to captain the team in his absence.

Demolition At Dhaka

There’s been an absolute dominance by the South African bowlers in the first test of the two-match test series of Bangladesh. No Batsman haven’t crossed above 20 in the first innings losing six wickets at 60 runs. South African bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Wiann Mulder and Keshav Maharaj are the bowlers who starred in the dismantling of the batting order of the Bangladeshi side.

Will it be Debutant’s Day?

Now all the eyes will be on Jaker Ali who makes his debut. He has come to the crease before lunch and will look to make his debut memorable. by registering a few runs on the scoreboard, which will save the test for Bangladesh. While South African bowlers will look to dismantle the entire Bangladesh squad as soon as they can, so that they can put a huge total that will be difficult to beat.

