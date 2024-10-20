Rohit Sharma Captaincy Faces BRUTAL Criticism As India Loses Three Home Tests In 18 Months

Captaincy of Rohit Sharma came under intense scrutiny following India's surprising eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The loss, marking India's third home Test defeat in less than two years, led to widespread criticism from fans and analysts, who questioned his tactics and team selection.

Captaincy of Rohit Sharma came under intense scrutiny following India’s surprising eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The loss, marking India’s third home Test defeat in less than two years, led to widespread criticism from fans and analysts, who questioned his tactics and team selection.

One of the primary points of contention was Rohit’s decision to bat first despite the challenging overcast conditions. Many felt that this choice contributed to India’s batting collapse in the first innings, where they managed just 46 runs. Although the team staged a brief recovery in the second innings, a similar collapse followed, with India losing seven wickets for just 54 runs, setting New Zealand a target of 107, which they chased down comfortably.

Wrong team selection?

Team selection also became a major talking point, with many questioning the inclusion of three spinners on a pitch where an extra pacer might have been more effective. Fans voiced their concerns, wondering if a different combination could have changed the outcome.

This defeat was particularly significant for New Zealand, as it marked their first Test victory on Indian soil in 36 years, adding to the gravity of the loss for India.

Parthiv Patel raises concerns on Rohit Sharma captaincy

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel expressed concerns over Rohit Sharma’s decision to delay R Ashwin’s introduction on Day 5 of the match. Ashwin was brought into the attack after the game had already shifted out of India’s control. The veteran spinner bowled just two overs, conceding six runs.

Patel noted that it was unexpected to see Ashwin, one of India’s main bowlers, being brought in so late, as he could have been more effective if given more overs. Patel mentioned that there had been discussions about whether Ashwin would bowl with the new ball, considering his ability to be particularly dangerous in the fourth innings.

He further commented that Rohit Sharma’s captaincy raised questions, especially since Ashwin, despite bowling only two overs, managed to trouble the batsmen on a few occasions. Patel speculated that Rohit would likely face questions in the press conference regarding the decision not to give Ashwin more opportunities to bowl.

This defeat has jeopardized India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India needed a 3-0 series win over New Zealand to ensure smooth qualification, but the loss now means they cannot afford to lose more than one Test in their upcoming series against Australia. To qualify, India must win the remaining two Tests against New Zealand, secure two wins in Australia, and draw at least two matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This will be a tough challenge, especially considering Australia’s strength at home.

