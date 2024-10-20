IND vs NZ: New Zealand Breaks 36-Year Drought With Dominant Victory Vs. India

New Zealand ended a 36-year drought by securing a historic Test victory against India in Bengaluru, winning by eight wickets in a rain-affected match. This marks New Zealand's first Test win in India since 1988.

New Zealand achieved a historic feat by defeating India in a Test match on Indian soil for the first time in 36 years. The Kiwis secured an emphatic eight-wicket win in Bengaluru on Sunday. The match, which was shortened due to rain, saw New Zealand chase down a modest target of 107 runs to claim victory in the opening Test.

Despite a shaky start, with the loss of a wicket on the second ball of the day, New Zealand’s Will Young displayed commendable resilience. Facing a fierce spell of fast bowling from India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Young stood tall and remained unbeaten on 48. Rachin Ravindra, following his century in the first innings, continued his fine form with an unbeaten 39 off just 46 deliveries.

For India, Bumrah picked up both wickets, while Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja bowled impressively but were unable to find any success. In a surprising move, India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin bowled only two overs in the second innings.

As It Happened

After Day 1 was washed out due to rain, India’s captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first on a pitch that had been under covers for days, coupled with overcast conditions. However, India’s batting line-up crumbled under the pressure of New Zealand’s pace attack. The Indian team was bowled out for a mere 46 runs, marking their third-lowest total in Test history and their lowest on home soil. The Indian innings lasted only 31.2 overs, a shocking performance for the home team.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry wreaked havoc on the Indian batting order, claiming an impressive 5 wickets for just 15 runs in 13.2 overs. William O’Rourke supported him well, picking up four wickets and triggering an unprecedented collapse. The Kiwi fielders played a crucial role too, with some exceptional catches that left the Indian side reeling.

New Zealand Pile On The Runs

In response, New Zealand quickly wiped out the small deficit and continued to dominate with the bat. They posted a commanding total of 402 runs, putting them in a strong position. Opener Devon Conway played a solid knock of 91 runs, while Bengaluru-born Rachin Ravindra stole the show with a brilliant century in his first match in India. Ravindra’s 134-run innings was laced with 13 fours and four sixes, cementing his place as a rising star in international cricket.

The Kiwis further consolidated their advantage with a blazing partnership between Ravindra and Tim Southee. Southee smashed a quick-fire 65, including five fours and four sixes, as the duo added 137 runs off just 132 balls. By the time the partnership was broken, New Zealand had surged to a lead of 366 runs, effectively putting India on the back foot.

India’s Strong Fightback

Despite the daunting lead, India showed remarkable resilience in their second innings. Rohit Sharma led the way with a gritty 52, but it was the middle order that sparked hopes of a comeback. Virat Kohli, who had been dismissed for a duck in the first innings, made amends with a determined 70 before being dismissed on the last ball of Day 3.

The real star of India’s second innings was Sarfaraz Khan. The youngster displayed both caution and aggression, notching up his maiden Test century. He went on to score 150 before being caught at cover after playing a loose shot against the second new ball. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant came tantalizingly close to his own century but was dismissed on 99 after an unfortunate inside edge onto his stumps. The partnership between Khan and Pant added 172 crucial runs for the fourth wicket, putting India in the lead.

New Zealand’s Bowling Brilliance Seals The Victory

However, the Indian lower order couldn’t withstand the pressure from New Zealand’s pace duo, Henry and O’Rourke, who once again dismantled the hosts. The two bowlers took three wickets each as India collapsed, losing seven wickets for just 57 runs, finishing their innings at 462.

New Zealand began Day 4 at 0/0, but bad light and rain meant that only four balls were bowled. On the final day, the Kiwis weathered a challenging spell from India’s new ball bowlers before comfortably reaching the target and securing a historic victory.

