Saturday, October 19, 2024
India On Edge in Bengaluru Test As New Zealand Eyes 107-Run Victory

India’s woes intensified as New Zealand’s bowlers effectively exploited the new ball in the post-Tea session. Ravindra Jadeja was the first to fall, dismissed by William O'Rourke for just 5 runs.

India On Edge in Bengaluru Test As New Zealand Eyes 107-Run Victory

India finds itself in a precarious position in the rain-affected Bengaluru Test, with New Zealand requiring just 107 runs for victory on the final day, Sunday. India started strongly in their second innings, reaching 407 for 3 at one stage. However, they suffered a dramatic collapse, losing seven wickets for less than 60 runs. The team’s struggles in the first innings, where they managed a mere 46 runs, continue to haunt them.

Sarfaraz Khan was a standout performer, scoring an impressive 150, while Rishabh Pant contributed a valuable 99. Unfortunately, KL Rahul could not find his rhythm with the bat.

 New Zealand Bowlers Capitalize

India’s woes intensified as New Zealand’s bowlers effectively exploited the new ball in the post-Tea session. Ravindra Jadeja was the first to fall, dismissed by William O’Rourke for just 5 runs. India managed to reach 450 runs in 94.5 overs, but wickets continued to tumble. After Ravichandran Ashwin’s dismissal, India had totaled 458 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah fell for a duck, bowled by Matt Henry, leaving India at 462 for 9. Mohammed Siraj followed shortly after, also dismissed for a duck, with Henry claiming his third wicket. Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten on 6, struggling to score on the wet outfield.

 New Zealand’s Impressive Bowling Performance

New Zealand’s fast bowlers put on an outstanding display, with William O’Rourke and Matt Henry each taking three wickets, while Tim Southee picked up one. Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips also contributed, taking two and one wicket, respectively. This marks the most wickets claimed by a visiting side in a Test match in India since South Africa took 19 wickets in Ahmedabad in 2008.

As New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway walked to the crease, they faced just four deliveries from Bumrah before bad light halted play for the day. Latham narrowly escaped a scare when a Bumrah delivery pitched outside off, leading to a lost review for India.

With New Zealand set to chase 107 runs, India faces the daunting task of taking all 10 wickets to secure a win.

 Brief Score

India:46 & 462 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99; William O’Rourke 3/92)
New Zealand: 402 (Rachin Ravindra 134, Tim Southee 65, Devon Conway 91; Ravindra Jadeja 3/72)

Filed under

Bengaluru Test indian cricket team New Zealand Cricket Team
Advertisement

