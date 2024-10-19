Sarfaraz Khan Reacts On His Maiden Ton

After achieving his maiden century for India in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand, Sarfaraz Khan expressed his joy, stating it was an “amazing feeling” to score his first ton for the national team

After achieving his maiden century for India in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand, Sarfaraz Khan expressed his joy, stating it was an “amazing feeling” to score his first ton for the national team. Sarfaraz played a stellar innings, scoring 150 runs off 195 balls at a strike rate of 76.92, which included 18 fours and 3 sixes. Unfortunately, his innings came to an end in the 85th over when Tim Southee dismissed him.

Challenges Ahead for New Zealand

In the post-match press conference, Sarfaraz acknowledged that the final day of the Bengaluru Test would pose challenges for New Zealand, as the pitch was deteriorating. He emphasized the importance of India taking early wickets to secure a victory in this first Test of the series. “It felt amazing to get my first century for India. But tomorrow will be tough for them. The pitch is breaking down, the ball is moving, and if we strike early, they could find themselves in a similar situation as we did,” Sarfaraz stated.

Recap of the Bengaluru Test

Recapping the match, India finds itself in a difficult position in the rain-affected Bengaluru Test, with New Zealand needing just 107 runs for victory on the final day. India, who initially appeared strong in their second innings at 407 for 3, suffered a dramatic collapse, losing seven wickets for fewer than 60 runs. Their disappointing performance in the first innings, where they managed only 46 runs, continues to haunt them.

Struggles with the Bat

India’s troubles were compounded as New Zealand’s bowlers effectively utilized the new ball in the post-Tea session. Ravindra Jadeja was the first to fall, dismissed by William O’Rourke for just 5 runs. India reached 450 runs in 94.5 overs, but the wickets kept falling. By the time Ravichandran Ashwin was out, India had posted a total of 458 runs.

Mohammed Siraj also fell without scoring, just two balls later, with Henry claiming his third wicket. Kuldeep Yadav remained unbeaten on 6 runs, struggling to find his footing as the wet outfield made batting difficult, leaving India at 462 in their second innings.

Bowling Highlights for New Zealand

Both William O’Rourke and Matt Henry finished with three wickets each, while Tim Southee picked up one. Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips contributed as well, taking two and one wicket respectively.

Final Day Ahead

As New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway took to the crease, they faced just four deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah before bad light halted play for the day. With New Zealand eager to chase down the 107 runs, India’s task remains formidable as they aim to take all 10 wickets to secure a win.

