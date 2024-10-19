Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rishabh Pant Dismissed For 99 Against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant was on the verge of securing his seventh Test century for India but fell just short, getting out for 99 during the first Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. This match represented a pivotal moment in Pant's comeback after an extended injury absence.

Rishabh Pant Dismissed For 99 Against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant came tantalizingly close to notching his seventh Test century for India, dismissed for 99 during the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. This match marked a significant moment in Pant’s comeback journey, following a lengthy injury layoff.

In India’s second innings, after an abysmal first-innings score of 46—their lowest ever in Test cricket—Pant walked in to bat at No. 5 on day four. Partnering with centurion Sarfaraz Khan, he played a crucial role in India’s spirited comeback, aiming to stabilize the innings. The southpaw showed aggressive intent throughout his innings, showcasing his flair with a mix of powerful strokes. Unfortunately, just one run shy of his century, Pant was bowled by Will O’Rourke off an inside edge. His innings lasted 105 balls and featured nine boundaries and five sixes, highlighting his ability to score rapidly even in challenging circumstances.

Notably, Pant’s dismissal makes him the second Indian wicketkeeper in history, after MS Dhoni, to be out for 99 in a Test match. This marks a bittersweet milestone, as Pant has now been dismissed seven times in the nineties during his Test career. He stands second only to legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid among Indians in this unfortunate statistic.

Pant’s efforts on Saturday were especially significant as he sought to achieve his second century in just three Tests since his return to the game. His comeback has been highly anticipated following a serious car accident in December 2022, which kept him sidelined for an extended period. Remarkably, in his second innings back last month, he managed to score his sixth Test century against Bangladesh in Chennai, signaling a strong return to form.

 Injury Update

Before making his impactful return to the pitch, Pant had to overcome a knee injury that kept him out of action on day three of the Test. The injury occurred while he was wicket-keeping on day two, when he failed to collect a delivery while attempting a stumping against Devon Conway. The mishap resulted in a knock to his knee, forcing him to leave the field immediately. For the remainder of day two, he was replaced by Dhruv Jurel, raising concerns about his fitness heading into day four.

Despite the setback, Pant’s performance on Saturday showcased his determination and skill, embodying the fighting spirit of the Indian team as they sought to recover from their earlier struggles in the match.

Read More : Guardiola Reflects On Future Amid England Job Speculation

Filed under

India vs New Zealand Rishabh Pant
Advertisement

Also Read

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Rising Stars Rachin and Sarfaraz

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Rising Stars Rachin and Sarfaraz

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her Career?

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her...

Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attack on Haifa and Western Galilee, Leaving Nine Injured

Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attack on Haifa and Western Galilee, Leaving Nine Injured

Over 20 Bomb Threats Target Airlines Today; Raises Security Concerns

Over 20 Bomb Threats Target Airlines Today; Raises Security Concerns

Three Indian Footballers Chosen For A Training Session At Manchester’s Old Trafford.

Three Indian Footballers Chosen For A Training Session At Manchester’s Old Trafford.

Entertainment

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her Career?

Kajol Almost Quit Acting at 18: What Did Shah Rukh Khan Adviced That Saved Her

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Hansal Mehta Gets Nostalgic As He Celebrates 11 Years Of His Award-Winning Film Shahid

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Tom Holland Dubs Spider-Man 4’s Script Excellent: Really Lit A Fire In Me

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Sunny Deol Unveils Action-Packed Film ‘Jaat’ on His 67th Birthday, Gopichand Malineni To Direct

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox