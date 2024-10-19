Rishabh Pant Dismissed For 99 Against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant was on the verge of securing his seventh Test century for India but fell just short, getting out for 99 during the first Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. This match represented a pivotal moment in Pant's comeback after an extended injury absence.

Rishabh Pant came tantalizingly close to notching his seventh Test century for India, dismissed for 99 during the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. This match marked a significant moment in Pant’s comeback journey, following a lengthy injury layoff.

In India’s second innings, after an abysmal first-innings score of 46—their lowest ever in Test cricket—Pant walked in to bat at No. 5 on day four. Partnering with centurion Sarfaraz Khan, he played a crucial role in India’s spirited comeback, aiming to stabilize the innings. The southpaw showed aggressive intent throughout his innings, showcasing his flair with a mix of powerful strokes. Unfortunately, just one run shy of his century, Pant was bowled by Will O’Rourke off an inside edge. His innings lasted 105 balls and featured nine boundaries and five sixes, highlighting his ability to score rapidly even in challenging circumstances.

Notably, Pant’s dismissal makes him the second Indian wicketkeeper in history, after MS Dhoni, to be out for 99 in a Test match. This marks a bittersweet milestone, as Pant has now been dismissed seven times in the nineties during his Test career. He stands second only to legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid among Indians in this unfortunate statistic.

Pant’s efforts on Saturday were especially significant as he sought to achieve his second century in just three Tests since his return to the game. His comeback has been highly anticipated following a serious car accident in December 2022, which kept him sidelined for an extended period. Remarkably, in his second innings back last month, he managed to score his sixth Test century against Bangladesh in Chennai, signaling a strong return to form.

Injury Update

Before making his impactful return to the pitch, Pant had to overcome a knee injury that kept him out of action on day three of the Test. The injury occurred while he was wicket-keeping on day two, when he failed to collect a delivery while attempting a stumping against Devon Conway. The mishap resulted in a knock to his knee, forcing him to leave the field immediately. For the remainder of day two, he was replaced by Dhruv Jurel, raising concerns about his fitness heading into day four.

Despite the setback, Pant’s performance on Saturday showcased his determination and skill, embodying the fighting spirit of the Indian team as they sought to recover from their earlier struggles in the match.

