Bayern Boss Kompany Confident Of Barcelona Challenge

FC Bayern Munich is all set to face FC Barcelona in the upcoming Champions League fixture. Bayern Boss Vincent Kompany is confident of getting better of the Catalan side.

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany is well aware of the narratives surrounding his team’s upcoming Champions League match against FC Barcelona, but he remains calm and refuses to engage in any pre-match drama.

“Personally, I don’t make any difference between this game and others. The next game is always the most important game. I live every game just like you live this game. We will compete against a top European club,” Kompany said when asked about the magnitude of the fixture.

Acknowledging the legacy of Barcelona’s current coach, Hansi Flick, who led Bayern to a treble, Kompany added, “Hansi was very successful at Bayern. People still talk about him in Munich today. He means a lot to Bayern. Hansi’s ideas are very clear, and hopefully ours are too. Tomorrow we’ll see who wins.”

Reflecting on the 2020 Thrashing of Barcelona

Kompany knows the infamous 8-2 victory over Barcelona in 2020 still lingers in the minds of fans and pundits, but he downplayed its significance for the current match.

“It was during COVID, so probably at home [laughs]. I understand that this is part of the drama around this game. But for me, it’s all about the 90 minutes tomorrow. There will be a new story of its own. And that’s the only one that interests me at the moment.”

He further emphasized that results matter more than playing with flair: “Points are more important to me than a good style of play or lots of goals. But it’s a different game tomorrow, against a different opponent. All the positive statistics you can list about us can also be listed for Barça. That’s what makes the game so exciting. The fans shouldn’t come to watch the coaches’ tactics but to marvel at the talent that the players show on the pitch. That’s what makes it really exciting.”

Injury Concerns and Team Updates

Bayern’s squad health is a point of concern, but Kompany is confident that his team can cope. He provided updates on several injured players without revealing his final lineup.

“We all spoke to Aleks (Pavlović) – but also to (Hiroki) Itō, to Sacha (Boey), to (Josip) Stanišić. We are always in contact with the injured players, we are not worried because they have the best support to come back.”

Kompany kept his cards close to his chest regarding the starting XI: “I don’t want to say much about the starting eleven. Everyone knows how important Jamal (Musiala) is. It’s not just about this game, but also the next 40. We want to find a balance and not get into a situation where we take too many risks. We’ll see tomorrow whether he will play 90 minutes or come off the bench.”

As for João Palhinha, Kompany praised the midfielder’s recent performances, especially against Stuttgart, and emphasized his faith in the squad: “We saw against Stuttgart what he’s capable of. We have a good squad. We trust our boys.”

