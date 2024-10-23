Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Arsenal’s Injury Concerns Grow As Riccardo Calafiori Limps Off

Arsenal's injury troubles deepened after Riccardo Calafiori was forced to leave the pitch during their 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed concern post-match, calling the situation "not great news."

Calafiori twisted his right knee in the second half, adding to an already lengthy list of sidelined players, including captain Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Jurrien Timber. With a crucial Premier League match against Liverpool approaching, Arteta now faces mounting challenges.

Selection Worries Ahead of Liverpool Clash

In addition to Calafiori’s injury, Arsenal will be without William Saliba for the Liverpool game due to suspension. Saliba received a red card in Arsenal’s recent 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth. Arteta acknowledged the difficulties posed by Calafiori’s injury, stating, “He felt something and couldn’t continue playing. It’s a bit of a worry.”

Arsenal’s defense is already stretched thin, and with Ødegaard still out due to an ankle injury and uncertainty around Saka’s recovery from a hamstring issue, the squad faces significant selection challenges. Arteta admitted that Saka had yet to train and was unlikely to feature against Liverpool, saying, “He wasn’t able to train yet, so it’s unlikely.”

Squad Fatigue and Recovery

While Arsenal secured victory against Shakhtar through an own goal by goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk, the team’s overall performance reflected the toll of a packed schedule. Despite dominating possession and creating clear chances, including a missed penalty by Leandro Trossard, fatigue was evident.

“We should have put the game to bed,” Arteta said. “We looked tired, and that’s understandable given the schedule.”

Optimism Despite Setbacks

Despite the growing injury list and visible fatigue, Arteta remains confident his team will bounce back in time for the Liverpool clash. “We’ve got four days to recover. Believe me, come Sunday we’ll be flying,” he said.

Arteta also provided reassurance regarding Ben White, who was substituted at half-time against Shakhtar. The decision was tactical, with Arteta explaining, “It was my decision to take him out. He had a yellow card, and we’ve played enough with 10 men in recent games, so I didn’t want to take any chances.”

Arsenal, currently four points behind league leaders Liverpool, will be looking to recover and deliver a strong performance on Sunday.

