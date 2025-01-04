Bumrah Leaves SCG Mid-Game For Scans, Kohli Leads India’s Fightback | Watch

India suffered a huge jolt as Jasprit Bumrah walked off the field with an injury during the Sydney Test. With Virat Kohli taking over as stand-in captain, the team put up a spirited fight against Australia, keeping the Border-Gavaskar Trophy finale in the balance.

India suffered a massive blow on Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah walked off apparently injured. The stand-in skipper for India was Virat Kohli who took over the reins of the team as Bumrah headed for scans.

Not before lunch but before the break, Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s No. 1 fast bowler, walked off the field. He had come on one over after the interval and then left once more, which is an ominous sign for his fitness. Caught on camera, Bumrah was seen, dressed in trackpants, being driven out of the stadium in a car accompanied by the Indian team doctor, with the intention of going to a nearby hospital for medical scans.

Even though it has not yet come out about the nature of Bumrah’s injury or the severity, his Indian cricket team is keeping a watchful eye on his condition. Abhimanyu Easwaran, himself a substitute fielder, took Bumrah’s place in the field during his absence.

Watch the video here:

Effect On India’s Performance

Bumrah’s injury could really make a difference in the Test match and the series as a whole. Bumrah is known for his breakthroughs under pressure, and his absence would leave a huge hole in India’s bowling attack. Moreover, he is the leader of this match, so the gravity of the situation is even greater.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma had relinquished the reins for the series decider, citing poor form with the bat, leaving Bumrah to take over as skipper. His unavailability could complicate India’s strategies in a closely contested Test.

Match Situation

India has managed to stay in the match despite Bumrah’s absence. The Indian bowlers came back very strongly after being restricted to a modest first-innings total of 185. Australia was struggling at 166/8 in 47 overs on Day 2, trailing by 19 runs. The Indian bowlers, taking advantage of favorable conditions, have kept the contest alive, with every wicket adding pressure on the home side.

As the match wears on, much attention will continue to be centered on Bumrah’s health update and whether the team has adapted well in his absence. With Virat Kohli, India will hope to build from their current good form and really look to press for a clear win in the final Test of the series.

